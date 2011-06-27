Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Consumer Reviews

I have not been this excited about one of My Cadillacs since my first Northstar purchase in the late 1990s. I usually purchase used Cadillacs. I have had a 1976 Seville, 1997 SLS, 2000 STS, 2003 STS, 2007 STS AWD, 2013 XTS platinum. Most purchased three years old with low mileage. I now decided because of the Super Cruise feature to purchase New. I located the color, and model I wanted , drove 112 miles one way, and bought the White over Black CT6 platinum, I now own. I purchased it after a drive around the block. I traded my 2013 XTS platinum in, received 0% five year money, and drove home. 55 miles of which I went hands free, on super cruise. I have had Adaptive cruise for some time now, so I was used to everything, except letting go of the wheel. It was fantastic. The V-6 TT is right there as well. I have 1960s muscle cars that cannot beat it. I decided to drive the CT6 to my home in Louisiana 938 miles away from my usual residence. My wife, and I drove 600 miles the first day 85% of which was hands free. The whole round trip I drove hands free 1600 miles, Best 33 miles to a gallon, average 28. Through St louis in driving rain, and all. My wife said it beat every other Cadillac for front seat comfort. Finally the best massage in town on all four seats. I have peole at work that go out at lunch time just for that experience. The stereos have been so good for so long it is difficult to say, however the 34 speaker system , we love it as well. We both look very forward to the upcoming V-8 , I will opt for the 500 horse unit as I like the looks of that vehicle better. Thanks Cadillac for another great experience every time I decide to take this car. Did I forget to mention , It is fun again to take an automobile trip. Fun to drive 80 miles or so for dinner. Thanks Again. Ken Deill

Tony Da'Acosta , 07/07/2018 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

After hearing and reading all the stuff people where saying about the CT6 I decided to buy one. It wasn't easy since a lot of reviews where complaining about "vibrations felt on steering during acceleration" to "Suspension not being smooth enough all kinds of stuff, after finally getting one I can say most of those reviews where just hatting on the CT6. There is some vibration felt under extreme acceleration but to anyone that has owned an AWD vehicle if you say you have never felt this you are lying they all do it, before getting this CT6 I had a S550 AWD same feeling when picking up speed under hard acceleration, some reviews compared it to the junk Audi A6, had one of those junks too always at dealer for problems with vibrations, electrical stuff battery use to drain, trim on doors and pillars coming off, nav screen stopped working and weird noises from AWD system under hard accelerations and or turning at low speeds, after just 16mo. of ownership decided to take it to the nearest carmax and get rid of it, not to mention the trade value on the A6 was less than 45% after 16 mo. : (.. The Benz was a lot better than Audi very smooth and not as much vibration, the only problem was the electronic suspension other than that great car. I test drove the Lexus and I can't believe why people make such a big deal about that car, the LS 500 felt like driving a Ford Econoline felt very heavy and not mannered at all during lane changes, lots of tire noise at highway speeds and seats are not comfortable at all they are very hard rear are a little better but still for the price tag there is no comparing. Some websites say "the CT6 competition Offers more technology and options" well thats a lie, none of the ones I mentioned above had any of the options the Premium Luxury CT6 offers and even if you get the top of the line Lexus, Audi or Mercedes you still don't get the same technology you get with the CT6, Panaray Bose, Active Chassis and steering, wifi , night vision and not to mention Supercruise the best. There are a few flaws to the CT6 1. Engine should have more HP, even though it gets up and going very well . 2. Transmission on AWD model shifts hard at low speeds sometimes, not all the time but I do have a lead foot. 3. Start / Stop Technology is annoying I think Luxury cars shouldn't have this period or at least a setting where you can turn it off period never to come on again at next ignition cycle. Other than that there is nothing at the time that bothers me, fits all the stuff I have to carry for my 3 kids , car is very safe all of the safety and driver awareness stuff works great, Heads up display is great you see all the warnings there , auto parking feature is cool and works perfect, love the night vision and the 360 cameras record any disturbance to the car and records you trips. Great Car Overall and so far it's been great, Getting an average of 29.9 MPG but I mostly do highway.