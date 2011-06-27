Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Best Car I Ever Owned
Our 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham has been by far the best car we have ever owned. We purchased it from a local dealer who received it from a person that turned it in after a 5 year lease with 49,000 miles. We now have 251,000 miles on the original 5.7 (350) engine. It uses about 1/2 quart of oil between oil changes. We rebuilt the transmission at about 210,000 miles and have done a few other things as well.
d'elegance turning heads
I love my Caddy it turns more heads than any other car I have ever had. It's like everyone in my neighborhood knows me now by all of the compliments I get from people (young and old) about it. No cheap plastic interior pieces in here, only high quality luxury. It's a shame that they don't make cars like this anymore! I can still remember the first time I saw this model Caddy, I was a freshman in high school in 1991. I said to myself "one day I am going to buy me my own Cadillac Brougham" It took me 19 years but it was well worth the wait!
Cream Puff
Still rides great 18 years later. Almost all parts have been replaced more then once, but they couldn't biuld another car like this if they tried. The chrome, the lines, the ride. This ride is the last year of the true cream puffs.
Cadillac Style
Was more then a bit apprehensive in buying a car over the net without driving it first, But am more then happy with the outcome thus far. The only draw back that I've found with my 7th Caddy now is it does not do well in the snow. With that said this is by far the best Cadillac that I've owned. Love the styling. And does better on gas miles since I put in the Cyclone fuel saver-seems like it has more power going up hills then without it. And with only 74,000 on it thus, far can see having driving pleasure for a long time to come. Love the triple black scheme as well. A real head turner to say the least.
'91 Brougham- Last of the Great American Cars
I purchased my behemoth earlier this year after spending a year searching for style and comfort in more current automobile. With the possible exception of a Mercedes S550, there was simply nothing that approached the style, comfort and power of this magnificent classic. I found a fine car-- a pristine 5.7L monster with only 23K miles on it. I invested a couple of thousand on mechanicals since it had been sitting idle for years, and have driven it daily now for over a month. It is without a doubt the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned some of the finest cars around!
