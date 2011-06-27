Was more then a bit apprehensive in buying a car over the net without driving it first, But am more then happy with the outcome thus far. The only draw back that I've found with my 7th Caddy now is it does not do well in the snow. With that said this is by far the best Cadillac that I've owned. Love the styling. And does better on gas miles since I put in the Cyclone fuel saver-seems like it has more power going up hills then without it. And with only 74,000 on it thus, far can see having driving pleasure for a long time to come. Love the triple black scheme as well. A real head turner to say the least.

