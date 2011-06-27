1991 Cadillac Brougham Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$856 - $1,839
Used Brougham for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Standard and optional engines gain more power. Optional 5.7-liter motor slapped with gas-guzzler tax for city rating of 15 mpg.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Cadillac Brougham.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kelly Rhoads,06/14/2008
Our 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham has been by far the best car we have ever owned. We purchased it from a local dealer who received it from a person that turned it in after a 5 year lease with 49,000 miles. We now have 251,000 miles on the original 5.7 (350) engine. It uses about 1/2 quart of oil between oil changes. We rebuilt the transmission at about 210,000 miles and have done a few other things as well.
Mr1luv,08/19/2010
I love my Caddy it turns more heads than any other car I have ever had. It's like everyone in my neighborhood knows me now by all of the compliments I get from people (young and old) about it. No cheap plastic interior pieces in here, only high quality luxury. It's a shame that they don't make cars like this anymore! I can still remember the first time I saw this model Caddy, I was a freshman in high school in 1991. I said to myself "one day I am going to buy me my own Cadillac Brougham" It took me 19 years but it was well worth the wait!
chef,12/04/2008
Still rides great 18 years later. Almost all parts have been replaced more then once, but they couldn't biuld another car like this if they tried. The chrome, the lines, the ride. This ride is the last year of the true cream puffs.
Caddy Daddy,04/15/2010
Was more then a bit apprehensive in buying a car over the net without driving it first, But am more then happy with the outcome thus far. The only draw back that I've found with my 7th Caddy now is it does not do well in the snow. With that said this is by far the best Cadillac that I've owned. Love the styling. And does better on gas miles since I put in the Cyclone fuel saver-seems like it has more power going up hills then without it. And with only 74,000 on it thus, far can see having driving pleasure for a long time to come. Love the triple black scheme as well. A real head turner to say the least.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Brougham
Related Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019