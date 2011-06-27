  1. Home
1991 Cadillac Brougham Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Standard and optional engines gain more power. Optional 5.7-liter motor slapped with gas-guzzler tax for city rating of 15 mpg.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Car I Ever Owned
Kelly Rhoads,06/14/2008
Our 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham has been by far the best car we have ever owned. We purchased it from a local dealer who received it from a person that turned it in after a 5 year lease with 49,000 miles. We now have 251,000 miles on the original 5.7 (350) engine. It uses about 1/2 quart of oil between oil changes. We rebuilt the transmission at about 210,000 miles and have done a few other things as well.
d'elegance turning heads
Mr1luv,08/19/2010
I love my Caddy it turns more heads than any other car I have ever had. It's like everyone in my neighborhood knows me now by all of the compliments I get from people (young and old) about it. No cheap plastic interior pieces in here, only high quality luxury. It's a shame that they don't make cars like this anymore! I can still remember the first time I saw this model Caddy, I was a freshman in high school in 1991. I said to myself "one day I am going to buy me my own Cadillac Brougham" It took me 19 years but it was well worth the wait!
Cream Puff
chef,12/04/2008
Still rides great 18 years later. Almost all parts have been replaced more then once, but they couldn't biuld another car like this if they tried. The chrome, the lines, the ride. This ride is the last year of the true cream puffs.
Cadillac Style
Caddy Daddy,04/15/2010
Was more then a bit apprehensive in buying a car over the net without driving it first, But am more then happy with the outcome thus far. The only draw back that I've found with my 7th Caddy now is it does not do well in the snow. With that said this is by far the best Cadillac that I've owned. Love the styling. And does better on gas miles since I put in the Cyclone fuel saver-seems like it has more power going up hills then without it. And with only 74,000 on it thus, far can see having driving pleasure for a long time to come. Love the triple black scheme as well. A real head turner to say the least.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham Overview

The Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham is offered in the following submodels: Brougham Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

