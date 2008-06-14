Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 66,278 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,900
- 87,600 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Brougham
Overall Consumer Rating4.613 Reviews
Kelly Rhoads,06/14/2008
Our 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham has been by far the best car we have ever owned. We purchased it from a local dealer who received it from a person that turned it in after a 5 year lease with 49,000 miles. We now have 251,000 miles on the original 5.7 (350) engine. It uses about 1/2 quart of oil between oil changes. We rebuilt the transmission at about 210,000 miles and have done a few other things as well.