Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 ATS
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
V-Performance Exhaust and Engine Cover Packageyes
Black Sport Appearance Packageyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Brushed Aluminum Pedal Cover Setyes
Cargo Netyes
Sill Plates w/V-Sport Logoyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Okapi Stripe Designer Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
V-Sport Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color V-Series Rear Spoileryes
Gloss Black Forked Design Wheel Insertyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Satin Graphite Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Pocket Design Wheel Insertyes
Ground Effects Kityes
V-Sport Logo Engine Coveryes
Vehicle Coveryes
Black Chrome Rear Bumper Fascia Molding Appliqueyes
Bright Chrome Forked Design Wheel Insertyes
17" x 8.0" Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Bright Chrome Pocket Design Wheel Insertyes
Power Sunroofyes
19" Manoogian Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Sterling Silver Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Polished Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Alloy Wheels w/Silver Premium Painted Pocketsyes
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Chrome Grilleyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles