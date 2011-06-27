Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,843
|$19,976
|$22,219
|Clean
|$17,281
|$19,337
|$21,494
|Average
|$16,156
|$18,060
|$20,043
|Rough
|$15,032
|$16,783
|$18,593
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,005
|$25,497
|$28,119
|Clean
|$22,280
|$24,682
|$27,201
|Average
|$20,830
|$23,052
|$25,365
|Rough
|$19,380
|$21,422
|$23,529
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,694
|$21,963
|$24,351
|Clean
|$19,073
|$21,261
|$23,556
|Average
|$17,832
|$19,857
|$21,966
|Rough
|$16,591
|$18,453
|$20,377
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,390
|$19,590
|$21,904
|Clean
|$16,842
|$18,964
|$21,189
|Average
|$15,746
|$17,712
|$19,759
|Rough
|$14,650
|$16,459
|$18,329
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,622
|$20,784
|$23,060
|Clean
|$18,035
|$20,120
|$22,307
|Average
|$16,862
|$18,791
|$20,801
|Rough
|$15,688
|$17,463
|$19,296
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,008
|$24,470
|$27,061
|Clean
|$21,314
|$23,688
|$26,178
|Average
|$19,927
|$22,124
|$24,411
|Rough
|$18,540
|$20,559
|$22,645
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,535
|$26,158
|$28,916
|Clean
|$22,794
|$25,321
|$27,972
|Average
|$21,310
|$23,649
|$26,084
|Rough
|$19,827
|$21,977
|$24,196