Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews

Fields Cadillac , 08/04/2019 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this type model starting with the 2010 SRX. I don’t think I’ll ever drive another type. I thought that car was awesome; great ride, lots of features, and the sound system is sooo good I can rock out. So I then got a 2014 (I like to keep cars under warranty). But then when I got the 2017 ATS, expecting it to be the same I was surprised. The shift stick took some getting used to. The gas mileage went up almost 20% I guess because the car is lighter and it has the stop start feature. The AI features are complicated but once you get the hang of it it’s an assistant. The “stay in lane ” feature has been very helpful teaching teenagers to drive. Also the “you’re too close”. I’m Sure they have fancy names but you get the gist. I use the heated seat feature on days when my back aches and steering wheel warmer on days ,y hands hurt. (Not often but I big day at the gym can sometimes be too much) My particular Cadillac dealer (fields Cadillac in jacksonville and st Augustine Florida) is practically like family. They take care of everything and it’s worth the 35 mile drive plus they give me a loaner and will feed people breakfast and lunch should you have to wait. What’s not to like? I never even think about any other new cars and doubt I ever will.