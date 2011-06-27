  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS
  4. Used 2017 Cadillac ATS
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 ATS
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all ATSES for sale
List Price Range
$16,638 - $29,995
Used ATS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2017 Cadillac ATS

BHM, 12/14/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

Bought a new Cadillac ATS 2 weeks ago and love every second of driving it. It is considerably different from its predecessors in that it is much smaller and feels more sporty, while still maintaining a high quality of comfort one expects from the Cadillac name.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing changes

Fields Cadillac , 08/04/2019
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this type model starting with the 2010 SRX. I don’t think I’ll ever drive another type. I thought that car was awesome; great ride, lots of features, and the sound system is sooo good I can rock out. So I then got a 2014 (I like to keep cars under warranty). But then when I got the 2017 ATS, expecting it to be the same I was surprised. The shift stick took some getting used to. The gas mileage went up almost 20% I guess because the car is lighter and it has the stop start feature. The AI features are complicated but once you get the hang of it it’s an assistant. The “stay in lane ” feature has been very helpful teaching teenagers to drive. Also the “you’re too close”. I’m Sure they have fancy names but you get the gist. I use the heated seat feature on days when my back aches and steering wheel warmer on days ,y hands hurt. (Not often but I big day at the gym can sometimes be too much) My particular Cadillac dealer (fields Cadillac in jacksonville and st Augustine Florida) is practically like family. They take care of everything and it’s worth the 35 mile drive plus they give me a loaner and will feed people breakfast and lunch should you have to wait. What’s not to like? I never even think about any other new cars and doubt I ever will.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun to drive but limited cargo and rear passenger

Landis Hall, 04/18/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Check what is actually included and what has additional costs

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nice car back seat very small

Jim, 05/25/2018
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very nice car. Downsized from previous years. Back seat tough to get in and out of

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

love it

Jim, 11/28/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Will set you back in the seat and put a smile on your face. It is harsh with holes but worth the price of great handling. Gas mileage is good, I drive mostly around town and after 2 years I am averaging 24.5 mpg. The only trouble I have experienced is with the CUE. It changes channels all by it self. I have not had it checked due to it being intermittent. Every time I approach the dealer it stops doing it. So I will have to wait for it to break. I would highly recommend this car if you don't need a big back seat and trunk.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ATSES for sale

Related Used 2017 Cadillac ATS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles