Estimated values
1995 Buick Skylark Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$494
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651
Estimated values
1995 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$494
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651
Estimated values
1995 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$494
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651
Estimated values
1995 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$494
|$1,126
|$1,469
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651