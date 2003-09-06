Used 1995 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Skylark Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Skylark Custom

    61,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport

    14,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,587

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Custom

    169,839 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark

Overall Consumer Rating
4.311 Reviews
8 Years of Headaches!!!
bewareskylark,06/09/2003
Wish my mechanics were with me before I bought it. Mainly drove to the train. But it needed brand new brakes & roters 3x&#8217;s and a new engine after 5 yrs. With low speed driving, the oil can&#8217;t burn off efficiently, even with regular oil changes. The front alingment design caused flat tires and needed new lower ball joints. It had continued fuse problems, and the alternator got replaced twice. 1 month ago it died on the expressway without warning. Another engine design problem allowed the antifreeze to leak into the engine & overheat. Never did any warning lights go off. With 67K miles, the body looked great, but under the hood was junk!!!
