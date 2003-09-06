Used 1995 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

Wish my mechanics were with me before I bought it. Mainly drove to the train. But it needed brand new brakes & roters 3x’s and a new engine after 5 yrs. With low speed driving, the oil can’t burn off efficiently, even with regular oil changes. The front alingment design caused flat tires and needed new lower ball joints. It had continued fuse problems, and the alternator got replaced twice. 1 month ago it died on the expressway without warning. Another engine design problem allowed the antifreeze to leak into the engine & overheat. Never did any warning lights go off. With 67K miles, the body looked great, but under the hood was junk!!!

