Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous Consumer Reviews

What a Car. Ronald Coleman , 02/17/2016 CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have been told that Buick makes a great vehicle. This Rendezvous lives up to Buick's reputation. I couldn't be more pleased with this Rendezvous. Gas mileage is average for a crossover. With Onstar and XM radio plus all the other features, I find myself smiling. The SUV is quiet on the road; however, on side roads and in the city it does not take bumps on the road well. Overall, for what I spent, this SUV's owner is one happy camper. : ) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride for 9 years! sam , 11/29/2015 CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful We were not looking for bells and whistles. No major repairs. Many good trips. Very good head and leg room for tall occupants. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Love Hate Relationship Eva Stone , 03/07/2015 CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought this 06 in 2010 with 37,000 miles. Great handling and very comfortable car with lots of cargo for hauling my music gear. Then it left me stranded with a radiator problem at about 85,000 miles. Trial and error to fix that left me stranded several times. Kind of been down hill from there. Chrome fell off the wheels, had to replace those. Have LOTS of problems with the front end, wheel bearings and such. This winter got extremely cold and the fuel sensor went out, left me traveling with a maximum speed of 30 MPH several times till we replaced that. I'm at 137,000 and the front axes is grinding and will need to be replaced. I think it's time to replace the car. Report Abuse

Very Nice Vehicle DCSFORUM , 04/25/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle through a private sale with 45,000 miles and still under warranty. Researched a lot of vehicles before deciding that we wanted a Rendezvous because it is a great combination of flexible utility and roominess, fuel economy, comfort and quality. This is the quietest vehicle I've ever owned. Like the 3.5L engine a lot - smooth, quiet, and plenty of power. I have gotten over 30 mpg if I keep my foot out of it. Has a high-quality feel to it. Has a good amount of room inside for the fuel mileage. Larger utility vehicles like the Trailblazer get much worse mileage. I think they had the bugs worked out of these for 2006/2007 model years. Really a nice family vehicle. Report Abuse