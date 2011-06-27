Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous Consumer Reviews
What a Car.
I have been told that Buick makes a great vehicle. This Rendezvous lives up to Buick's reputation. I couldn't be more pleased with this Rendezvous. Gas mileage is average for a crossover. With Onstar and XM radio plus all the other features, I find myself smiling. The SUV is quiet on the road; however, on side roads and in the city it does not take bumps on the road well. Overall, for what I spent, this SUV's owner is one happy camper. : )
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride for 9 years!
We were not looking for bells and whistles. No major repairs. Many good trips. Very good head and leg room for tall occupants.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Love Hate Relationship
Bought this 06 in 2010 with 37,000 miles. Great handling and very comfortable car with lots of cargo for hauling my music gear. Then it left me stranded with a radiator problem at about 85,000 miles. Trial and error to fix that left me stranded several times. Kind of been down hill from there. Chrome fell off the wheels, had to replace those. Have LOTS of problems with the front end, wheel bearings and such. This winter got extremely cold and the fuel sensor went out, left me traveling with a maximum speed of 30 MPH several times till we replaced that. I'm at 137,000 and the front axes is grinding and will need to be replaced. I think it's time to replace the car.
Very Nice Vehicle
Bought this vehicle through a private sale with 45,000 miles and still under warranty. Researched a lot of vehicles before deciding that we wanted a Rendezvous because it is a great combination of flexible utility and roominess, fuel economy, comfort and quality. This is the quietest vehicle I've ever owned. Like the 3.5L engine a lot - smooth, quiet, and plenty of power. I have gotten over 30 mpg if I keep my foot out of it. Has a high-quality feel to it. Has a good amount of room inside for the fuel mileage. Larger utility vehicles like the Trailblazer get much worse mileage. I think they had the bugs worked out of these for 2006/2007 model years. Really a nice family vehicle.
Full of issues-American made POS
It's really too bad we have to take so many shortcuts in the USA with cars. I have had more problems with US made vehicles than any foreign vehicle I've owned. This car has multiple major issues: Power windows fail, often due to wiring shorts and breakage. Lighter/phone charger fails also due to faulty wiring. Rear driver side door no longer locks. Nothing electrical works in that door. Fuel indicator failure and the part is in the tank so extremely difficult and expensive to fix. Tachometer intermittent failure. All gauges in the dash have issues.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Rendezvous
Related Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore