Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Rendezvous
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4096 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sagemist Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic/Dark Platinum Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Frost White
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Blue Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Neutral, leather/suede
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
