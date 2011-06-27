2004 Buick Rainier Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong drivetrains, upscale exterior treatment, decent off-road ability.
- Same old plastic inside, extra features jack up the price.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,878 - $3,365
Used Rainier for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Buick is aiming to offer Lexus-like quality and design and the Rainier is a step in the right direction, but there's still plenty of catching up to do.
2004 Highlights
The Rainier is an all-new SUV for Buick. It is based on GM's capable midsize SUV architecture which also supports the Chevy TrailBlazer and GMC Envoy. The Rainier is available with a V8 power, but there is no extended-length version.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Rainier.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gort,03/08/2010
I have owned a lot of vehicles and this is by far the best. Great performance, I feel like a King driving this. All the options you could ask for. Quite smooth ride. You just cannot beat this SUV. I stumbled upon it by accident and will never buy anything other than a Buick SUV again. People need to stop complaining about the mpg. Its an SUV if you want better than 25 mpg get a geo metro. I get 15-16 in city and 18- 21 highway. So impressed I wish I could write more in this space. Perfect SUV for a family looking for performance, reliability, safety, room, comfort, options, quite smooth ride, good looks inside and out, not to mention you will be driving something that not everyone else drives.
mannyr5653,12/30/2013
Being only 19, this isn't car most college guys have. Im the only one on campus with one of these! Ever since I bought my Rainier, It has been nothing but good to me. It has proved to be a reliable, luxurious, and all around great vehicle. Only repairs I've done are oil changes and new brake pads. This truck is extremely comfortable and surprisingly easy to drive. The V8 is very powerful, and can get up and go. Highway driving is awesome, the rear air suspension really makes the ride a million times better. The AWD is awesome when driving in snow and rain, it has kept me out of a lot of trouble. It really is a hit or miss with the rainier, either you get a good one or you get a lemon.
tcharles,05/29/2010
The air conditioning just went on me. It actually works but it will not blow out of the top vents. It blows out of the bottom and through the defrost areas. Was told by a dealer that it'll cost me over $3000 to repair it because of where the vent is located. Has anyone else had this problem?
David Michaud,10/12/2006
I currently have about 70,000 miles on the SUV. My major expense was for replacement of blower motor for the AC system at 65,000 miles. At about 55,000 miles it was discovered the dip stick for checking the transmission fluid was corroded and fell off in the reservoir. This should have been covered by a warranty regardless of the miles. The paint for various buttons on the radio started wearing off showing the white undercoating.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Buick Rainier features & specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Rainier
Related Used 2004 Buick Rainier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave