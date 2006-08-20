  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Rainier

Used 2007 Buick Rainier

2007 Buick Rainier CXL 4dr SUV Exterior
2007 Buick Rainier CXL 4dr SUV Exterior
2007 Buick Rainier Exterior
2007 Buick Rainier Exterior
2007 Buick Rainier Exterior
+51
(15)

Used 2007 Buick Rainier

MSRP$31,550
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Hushed ride, powerful V8 option, easy ingress and egress, respectable off-road ability.

Although quiet and powerful, especially in V8 form, the 2007 Buick Rainier otherwise fails to look and act the part of a luxury SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Buick Rainier represents the company's sole foray into the luxury SUV market. Based on the same body-on-frame midsize SUV platform shared by the Chevrolet TrailBlazer and GMC Envoy, the Rainier incorporates distinctive styling elements such as an ellipsoid grille and unique lighting clusters. To emphasize the intended luxury persona, Buick's "QuietTuning" directive features additional sound insulation in key points (such as the engine compartment) and even an acoustic laminate coating for the windshield and front side windows. But other than the styling tweaks and hushed cabin, the Rainier looks, feels and drives like its GM cousins. Compared to its premium-brand competition, the Buick falls short in the areas of interior materials and build quality.

As expected, the 2007 Rainier's forte is a plush, quiet ride. Power is ample with the standard inline six, and more than enough with the optional V8. Indeed, consumers who go for a spin around the dealer's block may be initially impressed, and the Rainier's truck-based chassis also proves capable off-road. But in the real world of workday commutes, day-care carpools and unpredictable drivers, the Buick Rainier's lack of confident handling at higher speeds hurts it when compared to segment leaders such as the Toyota 4Runner, Mercury Mountaineer and Volkswagen Touareg. Any of those will provide an equally comfortable ride along with a more sure-footed feel during everyday driving and especially during quick transitions, such as when performing an evasive maneuver.

Buick Rainier models

The Buick Rainier comes as a five passenger, four-door SUV in one CXL trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, simulated wood accents, power front seats, memory positions for the seats and mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD player and OnStar telematics. Among the options are a sunroof, power adjustable pedals, heated seats, satellite radio, a six-disc CD changer, a navigation system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

Other than the OnStar system adopting a "turn-by-turn" navigation function and the shuffling of a few colors, the Buick Rainier stands pat for 2007.

Performance & mpg

Buyers have a choice of two competent engines in the Rainier SUV. Standard is a 4.2-liter inline six shared with other GM SUVs that makes an impressive 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Overall performance with the six is more than adequate, but those who plan on heavy towing should consider the brawny 5.3-liter V8 (300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque). With the V8, maximum towing capacity is rated at 6,700 pounds. Either way, a four-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice, but this is not a problem as the gearbox furnishes smooth, timely shifts regardless of driving conditions. The Rainier is offered in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes and a one-year subscription to OnStar are standard. Optional are full-length head curtain airbags. Although seat-mounted side airbags are not available, a side curtain airbag-equipped 2007 Buick Rainier received five stars (the highest rating possible) in NHTSA's side-impact testing for front- and rear-passenger protection. In NHTSA frontal-impact tests, the Rainier garnered a three-star rating for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. However, in IIHS frontal offset testing, the Buick managed just a "Marginal" rating, the second lowest out of four.

Driving

The inline six doesn't feel particularly strong at lower rpm, though it comes alive once in the midrange. Equipped with the "5300" V8, the Buick Rainier has more than enough power to get around quickly. Highway passing maneuvers are effortless as well, even on steep uphill grades. Handling dynamics are not equal to the Rainier's strong straight-line performance, however. Although truck-based SUVs are still not expected to have the reflexes of cars (or even car-based SUVs), the Buick SUV and its GM stablemates fall well behind peers like the 4Runner, Durango and Mountaineer. When asked to make rapid directional changes during slalom testing, the rear end tends to feel skittish. Standard stability control will keep it on course in most situations, but still, this kind of behavior and seat-of-the-pants feeling does not instill confidence when faced with real-life emergency maneuvers. Likewise, the steering feels sloppy on center and generally disconnected because of slow responses and a lack of road feel.

Interior

Sadly, the Rainier's cabin furnishings are heavily derivative of GM's lower-line SUVs and fail to provide the authentic luxury ambience required in an upscale vehicle. The leather upholstery on the seating surfaces looks and feels luxurious, but the accompanying vinyl trim used elsewhere on the seats is of low quality. Handsome gauges help, but those are offset by iffy ergonomics that include GM's convoluted three-on-one signal/wiper/cruise stalk and a tiny black nub that's used for power mirror adjustment. The cabin is noticeably quieter when compared to nearly any other SUV in this price range, but seat comfort is only average. With the rear seat folded down, there are 80 cubic feet of cargo space.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2007 Buick Rainier pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Rainier lease offers
2007 Buick Rainier price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Buick Rainier.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • appearance
  • value
  • seats
  • towing
  • spaciousness
  • oil
  • climate control
  • engine
  • sound system
  • technology
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • acceleration
  • visibility
  • infotainment system
  • transmission
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 2007 RANIER
BILL GILL,

I think this is a very under-rated SUV. It is so much nicer than the Envoy which is more popular. Very quiet and the fuel economy is about like everything else.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value and Under-Rated by Editors
RonP,

With over 17,000 miles on my Rainier, there have been zero problems with the vehicle. I purchased the Rainier because the seats in my 2004 LeSabre were so uncomfortable my wife could not ride in it for any distance, even though we had zero problems with it over 85,000 miles and still experienced 32 mpg on the highway and 22 in my commute to work. The Rainier's ride is great, wind noise in minimal, seating comfort is perfect (I'm 6'4" and my wife is 5'6"), and the towing and carrying flexibility are outstanding. While the mpg averages are less than the LeSabre, I still average slightly over 22 mpg on the highway and a little over 15 mpg commuting to work. This was Buick's best kept secret!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Buick Enthusiast
Buick Enthusiast,

Smooth and quiet ride, just what you would expect from Buick. The features of am import luxury car in an SUV.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Not a quiet cabin ride
alex dunn,

The 2004 Rainier that I had rode a lot quietier. This 2007 has a wind noise starting at 35 mph and gets louder. I have had it back to 2 different dealers for this problem as suggested by GM motors. They can doing nothing at this time because of no recalls or service bulletins. It seems to me that it is the door seals on the back. Sounds like the back window is open a little on both sides

Write a review

See all 15 reviews

Used Years for Buick Rainier
2007
2006
2005
2004

Features & Specs

CXL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
CXL 4dr SUV AWD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
CXL 4dr SUV features & specs
CXL 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Buick Rainier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Marginal
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Buick Rainier for sale
2007
2006
2005
2004

FAQ

Is the Buick Rainier a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2007 Rainier both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Rainier fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rainier gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Rainier has 39.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Rainier. Learn more

Is the Buick Rainier reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Rainier is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rainier. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rainier's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2007 Buick Rainier a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2007 Buick Rainier is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2007 Rainier is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2007 Buick Rainier?

The least-expensive 2007 Buick Rainier is the 2007 Buick Rainier CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,550.

Other versions include:

  • CXL 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,570
  • CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $31,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Rainier?

If you're interested in the Buick Rainier, the next question is, which Rainier model is right for you? Rainier variants include CXL 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Rainier models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2007 Buick Rainier

Used 2007 Buick Rainier Overview

The Used 2007 Buick Rainier is offered in the following submodels: Rainier SUV. Available styles include CXL 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2007 Buick Rainier?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Buick Rainier and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Rainier 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Rainier.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2007 Buick Rainier and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2007 Rainier featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2007 Buick Rainier?

Which 2007 Buick Rainiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Buick Rainier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Buick Rainier.

Can't find a new 2007 Buick Rainiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick Rainier for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,041.

Find a new Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,854.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Buick Rainier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

Related Used 2007 Buick Rainier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider