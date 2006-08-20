5 star reviews: 80 %

4 star reviews: 20 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 2007 RANIER

BILL GILL , 08/20/2006

I think this is a very under-rated SUV. It is so much nicer than the Envoy which is more popular. Very quiet and the fuel economy is about like everything else.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value and Under-Rated by Editors

RonP , 11/28/2007

With over 17,000 miles on my Rainier, there have been zero problems with the vehicle. I purchased the Rainier because the seats in my 2004 LeSabre were so uncomfortable my wife could not ride in it for any distance, even though we had zero problems with it over 85,000 miles and still experienced 32 mpg on the highway and 22 in my commute to work. The Rainier's ride is great, wind noise in minimal, seating comfort is perfect (I'm 6'4" and my wife is 5'6"), and the towing and carrying flexibility are outstanding. While the mpg averages are less than the LeSabre, I still average slightly over 22 mpg on the highway and a little over 15 mpg commuting to work. This was Buick's best kept secret!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Buick Enthusiast

Buick Enthusiast , 05/27/2008

Smooth and quiet ride, just what you would expect from Buick. The features of am import luxury car in an SUV.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Not a quiet cabin ride

alex dunn , 01/03/2007

The 2004 Rainier that I had rode a lot quietier. This 2007 has a wind noise starting at 35 mph and gets louder. I have had it back to 2 different dealers for this problem as suggested by GM motors. They can doing nothing at this time because of no recalls or service bulletins. It seems to me that it is the door seals on the back. Sounds like the back window is open a little on both sides

Write a review

See all 15 reviews