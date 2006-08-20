Used 2007 Buick Rainier
- Hushed ride, powerful V8 option, easy ingress and egress, respectable off-road ability.
I think this is a very under-rated SUV. It is so much nicer than the Envoy which is more popular. Very quiet and the fuel economy is about like everything else.
With over 17,000 miles on my Rainier, there have been zero problems with the vehicle. I purchased the Rainier because the seats in my 2004 LeSabre were so uncomfortable my wife could not ride in it for any distance, even though we had zero problems with it over 85,000 miles and still experienced 32 mpg on the highway and 22 in my commute to work. The Rainier's ride is great, wind noise in minimal, seating comfort is perfect (I'm 6'4" and my wife is 5'6"), and the towing and carrying flexibility are outstanding. While the mpg averages are less than the LeSabre, I still average slightly over 22 mpg on the highway and a little over 15 mpg commuting to work. This was Buick's best kept secret!
Smooth and quiet ride, just what you would expect from Buick. The features of am import luxury car in an SUV.
The 2004 Rainier that I had rode a lot quietier. This 2007 has a wind noise starting at 35 mph and gets louder. I have had it back to 2 different dealers for this problem as suggested by GM motors. They can doing nothing at this time because of no recalls or service bulletins. It seems to me that it is the door seals on the back. Sounds like the back window is open a little on both sides
|CXL 4dr SUV AWD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2007 Buick Rainier is the 2007 Buick Rainier CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,550.
- CXL 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,570
- CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $31,550
Used 2007 Buick Rainier Overview
The Used 2007 Buick Rainier is offered in the following submodels: Rainier SUV. Available styles include CXL 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Buick Rainier and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Rainier 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Rainier.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
