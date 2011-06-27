Estimated values
2004 Buick Rainier CXL AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,075
|$3,009
|$3,499
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,741
|$3,190
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,205
|$2,572
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,669
|$1,953
Estimated values
2004 Buick Rainier CXL Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,041
|$2,915
|$3,374
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,656
|$3,076
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,136
|$2,480
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,617
|$1,884
Estimated values
2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$2,769
|$3,173
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,522
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,466
|$2,029
|$2,332
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,535
|$1,771
Estimated values
2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$2,596
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,364
|$2,680
|Average
|$1,422
|$1,902
|$2,161
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,439
|$1,641