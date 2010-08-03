Used 2004 Buick Rainier for Sale Near Me
13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 126,562 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,995
- 128,726 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,990
- 153,533 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,650
- 217,478 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 142,671 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,399
- 150,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495
- 114,208 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,781
- 162,544 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,999
- 190,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,350$1,439 Below Market
- 176,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 164,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Rainier searches:
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Rainier
Read recent reviews for the Buick Rainier
Write a reviewSee all 133 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7133 Reviews
Report abuse
Gort,03/08/2010
I have owned a lot of vehicles and this is by far the best. Great performance, I feel like a King driving this. All the options you could ask for. Quite smooth ride. You just cannot beat this SUV. I stumbled upon it by accident and will never buy anything other than a Buick SUV again. People need to stop complaining about the mpg. Its an SUV if you want better than 25 mpg get a geo metro. I get 15-16 in city and 18- 21 highway. So impressed I wish I could write more in this space. Perfect SUV for a family looking for performance, reliability, safety, room, comfort, options, quite smooth ride, good looks inside and out, not to mention you will be driving something that not everyone else drives.
Related Buick Rainier info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Enclave Greenville NC
- Used Buick Lucerne Garden Grove CA
- Used Buick Lucerne Dallas TX
- Used Buick Verano Houston TX
- Used Buick Rendezvous Ashburn VA
- Used Buick Envision Albany NY
- Used Buick Cascada Cleveland OH
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Nashville TN
- Used Buick Rendezvous Grand Rapids MI
- Used Buick Envision Miami Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015 Minneapolis MN
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017 Buffalo NY
- Used Buick Encore 2013 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon