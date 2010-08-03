Used 2004 Buick Rainier for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Rainier Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus

    126,562 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus

    128,726 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus in White
    used

    2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus

    153,533 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,650

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Rainier CXL in White
    used

    2004 Buick Rainier CXL

    217,478 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Buick Rainier CXL Plus

    142,671 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rainier CXL
    used

    2005 Buick Rainier CXL

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,399

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rainier CXL in Black
    used

    2005 Buick Rainier CXL

    150,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rainier CXL in Silver
    used

    2005 Buick Rainier CXL

    114,208 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,781

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rainier CXL in Black
    used

    2005 Buick Rainier CXL

    162,544 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Rainier CXL in Silver
    used

    2006 Buick Rainier CXL

    190,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,350

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Buick Rainier CXL in Silver
    used

    2006 Buick Rainier CXL

    176,856 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2007 Buick Rainier CXL in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Buick Rainier CXL

    164,456 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2007 Buick Rainier CXL in Silver
    used

    2007 Buick Rainier CXL

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Rainier

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7133 Reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Best I've ever had
Gort,03/08/2010
I have owned a lot of vehicles and this is by far the best. Great performance, I feel like a King driving this. All the options you could ask for. Quite smooth ride. You just cannot beat this SUV. I stumbled upon it by accident and will never buy anything other than a Buick SUV again. People need to stop complaining about the mpg. Its an SUV if you want better than 25 mpg get a geo metro. I get 15-16 in city and 18- 21 highway. So impressed I wish I could write more in this space. Perfect SUV for a family looking for performance, reliability, safety, room, comfort, options, quite smooth ride, good looks inside and out, not to mention you will be driving something that not everyone else drives.
