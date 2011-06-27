  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(63)
2005 Buick Rainier Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally quiet ride, strong optional V8, easy to get in and out, decent off-road ability.
  • Subpar build and materials quality, sloppy handling, lacks key safety features, not enough storage space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Quiet and powerful, especially in V8 form, the Rainier fails to look and act the part of a luxury SUV in most other respects.

2005 Highlights

The CXL Plus trim level is dropped in favor of a single CXL model; a CD/MP3 player stereo is newly optional; real wood replaces the fake stuff for the steering wheel and shift knob; and various upgrades help spruce things up inside. Full-length head curtain airbags make their way to the options list, though Buick has dropped last year's seat-mounted side airbags (which provided torso protection for front occupants).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Rainier.

5(70%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Rainier
Pat,09/07/2006
I have had no problems with the car so far. It's very reliable. The ride is very comfortable. It feels like you are driving a car, but you're just sitting higher up.
Love it!
Jennifer,02/04/2008
I have been reading about this model for over a year. I was so happy to find a 2005 w/only 1 owner. It also had low miles and looked brand new! Now lets talk about the ride. Love it! It handles well and it is heavy for a short SUV and I feel safe in it.
Great SUV
Hannah DeLisle,11/16/2005
W have been very happy with this vehicle, one of the best we have had. We took it to Florida and back to Micigan and it was great. I have only had to change the oil two times in over a year.
Love my Buick
stryen10,12/19/2006
I've had my Buick for four months now and I really fell in love with it. It is the most comfortable SUV that I have ridden in. The ride is like my cousin's Cadillac.
See all 63 reviews of the 2005 Buick Rainier
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2005 Buick Rainier Overview

The Used 2005 Buick Rainier is offered in the following submodels: Rainier SUV. Available styles include CXL AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and CXL Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

