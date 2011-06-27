2005 Buick Rainier Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally quiet ride, strong optional V8, easy to get in and out, decent off-road ability.
- Subpar build and materials quality, sloppy handling, lacks key safety features, not enough storage space.
List Price Estimate
$2,051 - $3,510
Edmunds' Expert Review
Quiet and powerful, especially in V8 form, the Rainier fails to look and act the part of a luxury SUV in most other respects.
2005 Highlights
The CXL Plus trim level is dropped in favor of a single CXL model; a CD/MP3 player stereo is newly optional; real wood replaces the fake stuff for the steering wheel and shift knob; and various upgrades help spruce things up inside. Full-length head curtain airbags make their way to the options list, though Buick has dropped last year's seat-mounted side airbags (which provided torso protection for front occupants).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Rainier.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Pat,09/07/2006
I have had no problems with the car so far. It's very reliable. The ride is very comfortable. It feels like you are driving a car, but you're just sitting higher up.
Jennifer,02/04/2008
I have been reading about this model for over a year. I was so happy to find a 2005 w/only 1 owner. It also had low miles and looked brand new! Now lets talk about the ride. Love it! It handles well and it is heavy for a short SUV and I feel safe in it.
Hannah DeLisle,11/16/2005
W have been very happy with this vehicle, one of the best we have had. We took it to Florida and back to Micigan and it was great. I have only had to change the oil two times in over a year.
stryen10,12/19/2006
I've had my Buick for four months now and I really fell in love with it. It is the most comfortable SUV that I have ridden in. The ride is like my cousin's Cadillac.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
