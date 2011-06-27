Used 2004 Buick Rainier Consumer Reviews

Best I've ever had Gort , 03/08/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned a lot of vehicles and this is by far the best. Great performance, I feel like a King driving this. All the options you could ask for. Quite smooth ride. You just cannot beat this SUV. I stumbled upon it by accident and will never buy anything other than a Buick SUV again. People need to stop complaining about the mpg. Its an SUV if you want better than 25 mpg get a geo metro. I get 15-16 in city and 18- 21 highway. So impressed I wish I could write more in this space. Perfect SUV for a family looking for performance, reliability, safety, room, comfort, options, quite smooth ride, good looks inside and out, not to mention you will be driving something that not everyone else drives. Report Abuse

Not your average College Student's Car! mannyr5653 , 12/30/2013 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Being only 19, this isn't car most college guys have. Im the only one on campus with one of these! Ever since I bought my Rainier, It has been nothing but good to me. It has proved to be a reliable, luxurious, and all around great vehicle. Only repairs I've done are oil changes and new brake pads. This truck is extremely comfortable and surprisingly easy to drive. The V8 is very powerful, and can get up and go. Highway driving is awesome, the rear air suspension really makes the ride a million times better. The AWD is awesome when driving in snow and rain, it has kept me out of a lot of trouble. It really is a hit or miss with the rainier, either you get a good one or you get a lemon. Report Abuse

Air conditioning tcharles , 05/29/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The air conditioning just went on me. It actually works but it will not blow out of the top vents. It blows out of the bottom and through the defrost areas. Was told by a dealer that it'll cost me over $3000 to repair it because of where the vent is located. Has anyone else had this problem? Report Abuse

Buick Ranier David Michaud , 10/12/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I currently have about 70,000 miles on the SUV. My major expense was for replacement of blower motor for the AC system at 65,000 miles. At about 55,000 miles it was discovered the dip stick for checking the transmission fluid was corroded and fell off in the reservoir. This should have been covered by a warranty regardless of the miles. The paint for various buttons on the radio started wearing off showing the white undercoating. Report Abuse