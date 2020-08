Used 2006 Buick Rainier for Sale Near Me

After owning many other cars, incl. a Mercedes C230, my Buick Rainier is by far my favorite car, maybe ever. I'm in my early 30's, and a few years ago I probably would have scoffed at driving a Buick. In 2011 we were looking for a work SUV for my hubby (trailblazer, etc) and came across it at a dealership and got it for a steal. The next year he bought a truck, and I happily took over the Rainier. It is so comfortable, air ride is fantastic and it drives great. We got an extended warranty and had to have some of the suspension fixed (airbags and sensors) right after we bought it, but really no issues since. Have taken it on several long trips and it's just so comfortable! Really a great SUV.

