Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews
The best car I have ever owned.
Bertha, the white Buick - is now at 214,000 miles and still going strong. It's very solid - inside and out. It's a shame that GM disc. the 6 cyl. 3800 series motor b/c now - Bertha might be replaced with a crossover and they don't have those motors anymore - only smaller V6's. I have never done any kind of major repair - only maintenance, in fact - not as I should have. As long as one does regular minimum maintenance, This car is unstoppable!
Solid comfort, cruiser deluxe
Acquired this car nine years ago, and have been totally pleased ever since. Fits my tall frame well, and is so comfortable to drive, whether in town or on the Interstate, smooth riding, easy handling. Have even considered getting a second one, just to have available. Did put aluminum wheels on when the original chrome wheels began to peel a bit - that resulted in even better handling. Buick would be well advised to produce an anniversary edition in commemoration of the introduction of this model. The highway mileage is great for a luxury car of its vintage - get 30-32 mpg at Interstate speeds. Want to keep it forever. My son wants it after that. My mechanic does too. Even fairly good gas mileage around town. Hit a deer while night driving on an Interstate, took front end damage, drove to the berm, was towed to a great body shop, and two fenders plus a hood and windshield later, it rides as well as ever. As it becomes more a vintage vehicle, the parts will become harder to get and more expensive, but not as much as a new car payment. Engine runs even smoother than before.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Park number 2
This is our second Park Ave and its the best luxury car for the money. I tried to talk my wife into looking at other cars, but as you know Ultras are getting harder to find. She test drove several, but nothing compares.
Buick Park Ave - Great Car
Great ride and handling! Very good quality.
I love this car
I could not have made a better choice. I jst love this car. The way it looks to the way it handles on the road. I love Peacock Buick and Bob Evers. He is the best salesman I ever had. No pressure at all. He knew every detail about the Park Ave Ultra , then I ever wanted to know....
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner