Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
20 reviews
The best car I have ever owned.

nettiemaria, 10/04/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bertha, the white Buick - is now at 214,000 miles and still going strong. It's very solid - inside and out. It's a shame that GM disc. the 6 cyl. 3800 series motor b/c now - Bertha might be replaced with a crossover and they don't have those motors anymore - only smaller V6's. I have never done any kind of major repair - only maintenance, in fact - not as I should have. As long as one does regular minimum maintenance, This car is unstoppable!

Solid comfort, cruiser deluxe

Bruce Wolf, 12/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Acquired this car nine years ago, and have been totally pleased ever since. Fits my tall frame well, and is so comfortable to drive, whether in town or on the Interstate, smooth riding, easy handling. Have even considered getting a second one, just to have available. Did put aluminum wheels on when the original chrome wheels began to peel a bit - that resulted in even better handling. Buick would be well advised to produce an anniversary edition in commemoration of the introduction of this model. The highway mileage is great for a luxury car of its vintage - get 30-32 mpg at Interstate speeds. Want to keep it forever. My son wants it after that. My mechanic does too. Even fairly good gas mileage around town. Hit a deer while night driving on an Interstate, took front end damage, drove to the berm, was towed to a great body shop, and two fenders plus a hood and windshield later, it rides as well as ever. As it becomes more a vintage vehicle, the parts will become harder to get and more expensive, but not as much as a new car payment. Engine runs even smoother than before.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Park number 2

gbach11, 09/01/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is our second Park Ave and its the best luxury car for the money. I tried to talk my wife into looking at other cars, but as you know Ultras are getting harder to find. She test drove several, but nothing compares.

Buick Park Ave - Great Car

Tim Minnis, 10/04/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great ride and handling! Very good quality.

I love this car

MICHELL, 08/12/2004
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I could not have made a better choice. I jst love this car. The way it looks to the way it handles on the road. I love Peacock Buick and Bob Evers. He is the best salesman I ever had. No pressure at all. He knew every detail about the Park Ave Ultra , then I ever wanted to know....

