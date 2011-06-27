Used 2018 Buick Envision Consumer Reviews

Perception is not always reality Ron Consiglio , 06/04/2018 Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 62 of 64 people found this review helpful My Buick Envision is an excellent machine. It's major problem is perception. It is supposed to be a luxury SUV, but when most people think of a luxury SUV, they think Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura, BMW,Mercedes or other brands. When I was shopping for an SUV, I went to a GMC dealer looking for a Terrain. The dealer also sold Buicks. I Had never even heard of the Envision. The saleswoman showed a better equipped Envision for much less than the Terrain. Test driving both vehicles, I liked the Envision better. Not that the Terrain was bad, but the Buick was a better value, and here lies the problem. Someone looking for a Chevy, Ford or a Japanese or Korean SUV would not even think of a Buick, just like someone wanting a "luxury " SUV would probably overlook a Buick. It seems that Buick SUVS are neither fish nor fowl. So if you are considering an SUV, give Buick a look and see if there is more value there for you Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm Mostly Satisfied David Gardner , 09/13/2018 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful In general, I'm very satisfied with my Buick Envision. It is exactly the right size. It's not too small, but not so large that I sacrifice mileage. One disappointment I have is the Apple Car Play system is very inconsistent in the way that it operates. It takes a long time to load some of the applications. When you turn them off, they don't stay off, and when you want to launch them, they either don't launch or it takes an inordinate amount of time to launch. This is not Buick's fault, but any technology they install should check out perfectly. The performance is adequate for me. There is obviously slower acceleration with a 2.5 4 cylinder engine. Also, I would like for the interior to be a little less "plasticy." Other than those things, I'm relatively satisfied. This is a very good car that is worthy of consideration. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2018 Buick Envision Preferred AWD Richard Kell , 09/05/2018 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful We own a 2007 Honda Pilot that now has over 360,000 miles on it. Still runs and looks great, but we decided it was time to a new car. Naturally, we thought we would purchase another Pilot, but we really did not need 3rd row seats now. We test drove the Honda CR-V, it was nice but a little small. We decided to look at the GMC Terrain. After the test drive, we were not sold on it. Parked next to the Terrain was the Buick Envision. We asked to take that for a test drive. It is definitely not your grandparent's car. We loved it. It handles well and is extremely quiet inside on the highway. The hardest thing getting used to was the stop/start technology where the engine shuts down when the car is stopped and then starts up again when your foot comes off the brake. We are extremely happy with our choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Owned for 25 months and over 31K with no concerns Sam S , 02/20/2019 Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful If you can get a loaded 2018 still you can get the bargain of the decade. Back in April when I was car shopping the 2019s were just coming out, but the 2018s were on the lot for $15,000 under list price. So a loaded $52,000 Envision went for $38,000. Not cheap, but compared to the competition it was a bargain. I have the six speed instead of the nine speed, but only lose about 0.5 seconds 0 to 60 and at under 8 seconds, it is plenty powerful enough (7.5 0-60 compared to 6.9 0-60 with the 9 speed). Gas mileage according to the EPA has not really changed. The car works with self-parking, all the safety features (lane guidance, automatic braking, etc.), and comfort for all passengers. Adults and children love the rear seat which you can tilt backwards, heat, have separate AC/heat control, and power outlets. Not to mention no hump in the middle and plenty of legroom for three full size passengers. The ride is comfy and the handling is decent. I drove an BMW X3 and Lexus RX in comparison, and the Buick compared favorably to both. BMW handles a little better, Lexus is a little more luxurious - but both cost more than $15,000 more than the new 2018 Buick and it is hard to overcome that huge price difference even if they are slightly better. Update after 20 months and 27K with no concerns Now I have owned the car closing in on two years and there have been no problems with the vehicle. All the points from before still hold true. The dealership surprisingly has a decent service department and for a change, don't force unneeded work on the car - following the schedule as indicated. Maintenance costs are reasonable and everything is still original equipment but I did replace wiper blades and the cabin air filter myself according to the schedule. Replacing the cabin air filter is harder on this car than most, but most people won't do that themselves. Essentially a low trouble, low cost to maintain vehicle approaching 30,000 miles. Family prefers this car to any other I have owned for long trips, as it is surprisingly comfortable averaging close to 30 mpg on the highways in the northeast. Still highly recommend this car if you can get a 2018. Added the technology, reliability, and value ratings now that I have an idea on those categories after extended use. No problems with Apple Car Play as reported elsewhere, as the controls work very well. Gas mileage is pretty good considering right now most of it is suburban with some highway miles added in. Update after 25 months and 31,900 miles Not much to add. Very inexpensive to operate. Averaging 25 mpg now overall since I bought the car new. Only 1 mpg less than my ancient 2006 Saab 9-3 I sold when I bought this car and it was front wheel drive with less horsepower. Family still loves the car for long trips, the wi-fi helps the kids stay entertained if they are not reading. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value