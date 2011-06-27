Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,494
|$22,857
|$24,395
|Clean
|$21,023
|$22,351
|$23,850
|Average
|$20,081
|$21,340
|$22,760
|Rough
|$19,140
|$20,329
|$21,670
Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,680
|$26,004
|$27,498
|Clean
|$24,140
|$25,429
|$26,884
|Average
|$23,058
|$24,278
|$25,655
|Rough
|$21,977
|$23,128
|$24,426
Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,598
|$22,911
|$24,395
|Clean
|$21,125
|$22,404
|$23,850
|Average
|$20,179
|$21,391
|$22,760
|Rough
|$19,232
|$20,377
|$21,670
Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,810
|$21,182
|$22,731
|Clean
|$19,376
|$20,714
|$22,223
|Average
|$18,508
|$19,777
|$21,207
|Rough
|$17,640
|$18,839
|$20,192
Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,457
|$21,922
|$23,575
|Clean
|$20,009
|$21,437
|$23,048
|Average
|$19,112
|$20,467
|$21,995
|Rough
|$18,216
|$19,497
|$20,941
Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,890
|$25,061
|$26,385
|Clean
|$23,366
|$24,507
|$25,795
|Average
|$22,320
|$23,398
|$24,616
|Rough
|$21,273
|$22,290
|$23,437
Estimated values
2018 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,411
|$23,722
|$25,203
|Clean
|$21,920
|$23,198
|$24,640
|Average
|$20,938
|$22,148
|$23,514
|Rough
|$19,957
|$21,099
|$22,387