Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,019
|$10,771
|$12,371
|Clean
|$8,740
|$10,426
|$11,953
|Average
|$8,181
|$9,737
|$11,118
|Rough
|$7,623
|$9,049
|$10,282
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,241
|$9,977
|$11,560
|Clean
|$7,986
|$9,658
|$11,170
|Average
|$7,476
|$9,020
|$10,389
|Rough
|$6,965
|$8,382
|$9,608
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,486
|$11,299
|$12,956
|Clean
|$9,192
|$10,938
|$12,519
|Average
|$8,605
|$10,215
|$11,644
|Rough
|$8,017
|$9,492
|$10,769
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,022
|$10,768
|$12,364
|Clean
|$8,743
|$10,424
|$11,947
|Average
|$8,184
|$9,735
|$11,112
|Rough
|$7,626
|$9,046
|$10,277
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,737
|$10,549
|$12,204
|Clean
|$8,467
|$10,212
|$11,792
|Average
|$7,926
|$9,537
|$10,967
|Rough
|$7,385
|$8,862
|$10,143
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,540
|$10,309
|$11,922
|Clean
|$8,276
|$9,979
|$11,519
|Average
|$7,747
|$9,320
|$10,714
|Rough
|$7,218
|$8,660
|$9,909
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,592
|$10,277
|$11,817
|Clean
|$8,326
|$9,948
|$11,418
|Average
|$7,794
|$9,291
|$10,620
|Rough
|$7,262
|$8,634
|$9,822
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,628
|$10,348
|$11,918
|Clean
|$8,361
|$10,017
|$11,515
|Average
|$7,827
|$9,355
|$10,710
|Rough
|$7,293
|$8,693
|$9,905