  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Encore
  4. Used 2014 Buick Encore
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Buick Encore Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,019$10,771$12,371
Clean$8,740$10,426$11,953
Average$8,181$9,737$11,118
Rough$7,623$9,049$10,282
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,241$9,977$11,560
Clean$7,986$9,658$11,170
Average$7,476$9,020$10,389
Rough$6,965$8,382$9,608
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,486$11,299$12,956
Clean$9,192$10,938$12,519
Average$8,605$10,215$11,644
Rough$8,017$9,492$10,769
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,022$10,768$12,364
Clean$8,743$10,424$11,947
Average$8,184$9,735$11,112
Rough$7,626$9,046$10,277
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,737$10,549$12,204
Clean$8,467$10,212$11,792
Average$7,926$9,537$10,967
Rough$7,385$8,862$10,143
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,540$10,309$11,922
Clean$8,276$9,979$11,519
Average$7,747$9,320$10,714
Rough$7,218$8,660$9,909
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,592$10,277$11,817
Clean$8,326$9,948$11,418
Average$7,794$9,291$10,620
Rough$7,262$8,634$9,822
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you
Estimated values
2014 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,628$10,348$11,918
Clean$8,361$10,017$11,515
Average$7,827$9,355$10,710
Rough$7,293$8,693$9,905
Sell my 2014 Buick Encore with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Encore near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Buick Encore on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,658 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Encore is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,658 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Buick Encore, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Buick Encore with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,658 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Buick Encore. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Buick Encore and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Buick Encore ranges from $6,965 to $11,560, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Buick Encore is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.