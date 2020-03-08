Having broomed its sedans from its 2020 model-year lineup, Buick is nearly an all-SUV brand. It's even adding one more to the mix: the all-new 2020 Buick Encore GX. It shares a name with the current Encore extra-small crossover SUV, and the distinctions start getting a little murky from there.

The current Encore has been on sale since 2013, which is a long time in car years. But rather than simply introducing a second-generation Encore, Buick has decided to name its successor the Encore GX and sell the two vehicles side by side. The Encore GX is slightly larger, and the two SUVs cost almost the same price. Unless you absolutely can't stretch your budget, the Encore GX is the way to go here. It is by far the superior vehicle thanks to its more robust set of features and more modern cabin design.

Is the Encore GX a good value?

Buick has positioned the Encore GX as a premium extra-small SUV. With a starting MSRP in the mid-$20,000s, the Encore GX costs as much as fully loaded competitors, or about the same as larger SUVs such as the Honda CR-V.

But its interior design and materials quality are generally more upscale than what you'll find in its less expensive direct rivals, and its turbocharged engine feels relatively sprightly. We hesitate to call the Encore GX an excellent value, but it is clear that you get what you pay for.

How does the Encore GX drive?

The Encore GX's available 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine is surprisingly peppy. Though ultimate acceleration won't blow your hair back, there's enough grunt under the hood to keep you moving with traffic without much issue. The brake pedal is stiffer than you might expect, and stopping smoothly requires a bit of practice.

Like most other extra-small SUVs, the Encore GX isn't much fun to drive on twisty mountain roads. There's quite a bit of body roll. While it's tuned well enough to not make you nauseated, the Encore GX is better suited for drama-free city commuting.

How comfortable is the Encore GX?

The Encore GX rides comfortably and its well-tuned suspension reduces harshness from poorly paved streets. Driving over large bumps can be unpleasant since they produce a lot of body motion, but there's no residual floatiness. The cabin is also fairly quiet, thanks in part to the GX's standard active noise-canceling system.

Seat comfort leaves a lot to be desired, however. The seats themselves are narrow, and the headrest is set at a slightly aggressive angle, so you are forced into a very upright driving position. That said, we do like that the front passenger seat offers an eight-way adjustment; most passenger seats in this class do not offer height, seat bottom tilt or lumbar adjustment.

The back seat is no penalty box either. Though the seat bottom is flat and there are no back angle adjustments, the standard position is pleasant enough. The only downside is a noticeable bump where your lower back presses against the seat.

How's the Encore GX's interior?

The cabin is nicely laid out and looks fetching when you pick the optional black-and-beige two-tone color scheme. Controls for the climate system and various safety systems are intuitively laid out. Visibility is good overall, with a wide and clear view out the front thanks to a tall roof and narrow roof pillars. But the rear pillar is rather thick, resulting in a compromised rear three-quarters view.

The most notable aspect of the Encore GX's interior is its sense of space. Our test Encore GX did not come equipped with the optional sunroof, but even then our 6-foot-4 driver sat several inches below the roofline. Headroom in the back is almost as roomy. There's good legroom all around as well — two 6-foot-plus passengers won't have a problem sitting in tandem.

How's the Encore GX's tech?

The Encore GX is loaded with standard tech features such as a sizable touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot and several advanced safety features. It offers several features — including a 360-degree parking camera, an automated parking system, and a digital rearview mirror — that are either rare for the segment or exclusive for the Encore GX.

Our Essence trim test vehicle came with two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad and a 115-volt, household-style outlet. In short, there's zero chance your devices will run out of juice.

How's the Encore GX's storage?

The Encore GX offers a useful amount of storage inside. The front door pockets will each hold a water bottle plus other goodies. And you can place small items in the front storage bin (where the wireless charging pad is housed), in the cubby aft of the cupholders, or in the narrow but deep under-arm storage. Back-seat space is a little more limited, but the door pockets will hold a water bottle.

Cargo space is relatively roomy, and the rear seats fold completely flat. And even if the front seat is pushed back for a tall driver, the rear seats will lower without needing to move the front seat up.