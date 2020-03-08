2020 Buick Encore GX
What’s new
- The name is new, but it's essentially a second-generation Encore
- Larger than the Encore, with more passenger and cargo room
- Choice between turbocharged three-cylinder engines
- Launches the first Encore GX generation for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Appealing design inside and out
- Comfortable ride quality
- Desirable infotainment and driving assistance tech is standard
- Lots of space for passengers and cargo
- Front seats are narrow and don't fit a wide variety of body types
- Thick roof pillars reduce the view out the back
- Ho-hum handling
2020 Buick Encore GX Review
Having broomed its sedans from its 2020 model-year lineup, Buick is nearly an all-SUV brand. It's even adding one more to the mix: the all-new 2020 Buick Encore GX. It shares a name with the current Encore extra-small crossover SUV, and the distinctions start getting a little murky from there.
The current Encore has been on sale since 2013, which is a long time in car years. But rather than simply introducing a second-generation Encore, Buick has decided to name its successor the Encore GX and sell the two vehicles side by side. The Encore GX is slightly larger, and the two SUVs cost almost the same price. Unless you absolutely can't stretch your budget, the Encore GX is the way to go here. It is by far the superior vehicle thanks to its more robust set of features and more modern cabin design.
Is the Encore GX a good value?
Buick has positioned the Encore GX as a premium extra-small SUV. With a starting MSRP in the mid-$20,000s, the Encore GX costs as much as fully loaded competitors, or about the same as larger SUVs such as the Honda CR-V.
But its interior design and materials quality are generally more upscale than what you'll find in its less expensive direct rivals, and its turbocharged engine feels relatively sprightly. We hesitate to call the Encore GX an excellent value, but it is clear that you get what you pay for.
How does the Encore GX drive?
The Encore GX's available 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine is surprisingly peppy. Though ultimate acceleration won't blow your hair back, there's enough grunt under the hood to keep you moving with traffic without much issue. The brake pedal is stiffer than you might expect, and stopping smoothly requires a bit of practice.
Like most other extra-small SUVs, the Encore GX isn't much fun to drive on twisty mountain roads. There's quite a bit of body roll. While it's tuned well enough to not make you nauseated, the Encore GX is better suited for drama-free city commuting.
How comfortable is the Encore GX?
The Encore GX rides comfortably and its well-tuned suspension reduces harshness from poorly paved streets. Driving over large bumps can be unpleasant since they produce a lot of body motion, but there's no residual floatiness. The cabin is also fairly quiet, thanks in part to the GX's standard active noise-canceling system.
Seat comfort leaves a lot to be desired, however. The seats themselves are narrow, and the headrest is set at a slightly aggressive angle, so you are forced into a very upright driving position. That said, we do like that the front passenger seat offers an eight-way adjustment; most passenger seats in this class do not offer height, seat bottom tilt or lumbar adjustment.
The back seat is no penalty box either. Though the seat bottom is flat and there are no back angle adjustments, the standard position is pleasant enough. The only downside is a noticeable bump where your lower back presses against the seat.
How's the Encore GX's interior?
The cabin is nicely laid out and looks fetching when you pick the optional black-and-beige two-tone color scheme. Controls for the climate system and various safety systems are intuitively laid out. Visibility is good overall, with a wide and clear view out the front thanks to a tall roof and narrow roof pillars. But the rear pillar is rather thick, resulting in a compromised rear three-quarters view.
The most notable aspect of the Encore GX's interior is its sense of space. Our test Encore GX did not come equipped with the optional sunroof, but even then our 6-foot-4 driver sat several inches below the roofline. Headroom in the back is almost as roomy. There's good legroom all around as well — two 6-foot-plus passengers won't have a problem sitting in tandem.
How's the Encore GX's tech?
The Encore GX is loaded with standard tech features such as a sizable touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot and several advanced safety features. It offers several features — including a 360-degree parking camera, an automated parking system, and a digital rearview mirror — that are either rare for the segment or exclusive for the Encore GX.
Our Essence trim test vehicle came with two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad and a 115-volt, household-style outlet. In short, there's zero chance your devices will run out of juice.
How's the Encore GX's storage?
The Encore GX offers a useful amount of storage inside. The front door pockets will each hold a water bottle plus other goodies. And you can place small items in the front storage bin (where the wireless charging pad is housed), in the cubby aft of the cupholders, or in the narrow but deep under-arm storage. Back-seat space is a little more limited, but the door pockets will hold a water bottle.
Cargo space is relatively roomy, and the rear seats fold completely flat. And even if the front seat is pushed back for a tall driver, the rear seats will lower without needing to move the front seat up.
Which Encore GX does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Buick Encore GX models
The 2020 Buick Encore GX is an extra-small crossover SUV offered in three trim levels: Preferred, Select and Essence. Standard on all front-wheel-drive models is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 162 lb-ft) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard on all-wheel-drive models — and optional for front-wheel-drive Select and Essence trims — is a turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder (155 hp, 174 lb-ft). This engine is paired to a CVT on front-drive models, while AWD versions get a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Preferred
The base Preferred model comes standard with:
- Heated mirrors
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Cloth/imitation leather combination upholstery
Included safety and technology features:
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
- Six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
Options for the Encore GX Preferred include a sunroof and a power liftgate. You can also add the following packages:
Cold Weather Comfort package
- Remote engine start
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
Safety package
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
Sport Touring package
- Sporty exterior body kit
- Remote engine start
- Roof rails
Select
Moving up to the Select trim adds:
- Cold Weather Comfort package
- Roof rails
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Rear armrest
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
The hands-free liftgate is optional for the Select as well. Other options include:
Advanced Technology package
- Navigation system
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto a piece of plastic near the windshield)
- 360-degree camera (gives you a top-down view of the car for tight parking situations)
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
Experience Buick package
- Sunroof
- Navigation
- High-definition rearview camera
Essence
The top-trim Essence comes standard with:
- LED headlights
- In-cabin air ionizer (helps remove air particulates)
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Power passenger seat
- Leather upholstery
As with the other trims, several options are available for the Essence. These include:
- Advanced Technology package
- Experience Buick package
- Hands-free liftgate
- Convenience package
- Wireless charging pad
- Automatic wipers
- Rearview camera integrated with rearview mirror (allows you to display a live rear camera video feed on the rearview mirror)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- Seven-speaker Bose audio system
- Sport Touring package
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I like the vehicle looks and ride but the 3 cylinder engine takes some getting used to!!! A lot of vibration at slower speeds.
Leased a GX Essence for my wife, and it's the perfect size for her. It's not going to win any races, but the 1.3L Turbo has enough pep to keep up with the standard crossovers near us on the road. The infotainment system is easy to use, the leather feels nice, and the oversized sunroof make the car feel bigger inside than it is. LED headlights perform well at night, and the option for the fog lights/auto high beam make it even safer on backroads. Good safety options - blind spot monitors, lane departure, and pedestrian alert all seem to have good sensitivity BUT the forward collision alert was shut off due to an overwhelming number of "alerts" under normal driving situations. The back seats fold flat, and there's a surprising amount of cargo space for the size of the car. Hoping the 4WD in the snow will be sufficient in New England, but we have a Jeep as well so it wasn't top of mind when making a decision. This is our first GM product - so far, so good.
Spacious interior, peppy engine, solid feel all around
When Buick sent me its first e-mall announcing the Encore GX, I didn't like it at first. I thought it looked too much like other SUVs. It wasn't different, like my 2015 Encore. Several weeks later, I received another Encore GX e-mail. This time, I really liked it. We test-drove an Encore GX Essence this week. It felt very solid. Steering was easy, like a traditional Buick. I was concentrating more on the driving the vehicle and hadn't figured out how to quiet the radio, but it seemed quiet, just like a traditional Buick. A quiet car has become important to me. I couldn't determine if the transmission shifts unnoticeably because, according to the HUD on this Encore GX, it hadn't shifted past second gear - the trans has nine speeds. Finally, for some people, using the technology onboard the Encore GX might be a learning experience. I would consider purchasing an Encore GX.
Features & Specs
|Select 4dr SUV
1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$25,700
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV
1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$24,100
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Select 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$27,700
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$30,500
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Encore GX safety features:
- Teen Driver
- Monitors teen driver use of a vehicle, providing a driving report card to parents after the teen returns home.
- Buick Driver Confidence
- Bundles a collection of driving aids including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.
- OnStar Safety and Security Plan
- Provides automatic collision notifications and other connected safety services through OnStar.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
Buick Encore GX vs. the competition
Buick Encore GX vs. Fiat 500X
The Fiat 500X is aimed at the same premium customer as the Buick Encore GX. It offers turbocharged performance and expressive design inside and out. But in spite of regular updates, the 500X hasn't proved terribly popular. The Fiat offers standard all-wheel drive, lots of personality, Italian style, and more power than the Buick, but the 500X's cargo space suffers in comparison to the Encore GX's.
Buick Encore GX vs. Mazda CX-30
Buick may not have seen the Mazda CX-30 coming. Based on the excellent Mazda 3 sedan, the new CX-30 has sleek luxury styling, an upscale interior design, and engaging performance at a price that undercuts the new Encore GX. The Buick offers more cargo space but could otherwise find itself at a disadvantage here.
Buick Encore GX vs. Mini Countryman
In comparison to the Mini Countryman, value is the name of the Buick Encore GX's game. Pricing of the all-wheel drive Mini starts where the top-trim Buick leaves off. The Mini has plenty of personality and superior performance, but it comes at a significant cost. Go with the Encore GX if you want the most space and value.
Check out Buick lease specials
