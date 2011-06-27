  1. Home
2022 Buick Encore GX

MSRP range: $24,200 - $30,600
2021 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Touring Package Shown.
Other years
Buick Encore GX for Sale

2022 Buick Encore GX Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Appealing design both inside and out
  • Pleasing mix of sharp handling with a comfortable ride quality
  • Desirable infotainment and driving assistance tech is standard
  • Lots of space for passengers and cargo
  • A little too noisy on the highway
  • Thick roof pillars reduce rear visibility
  • Costs nearly as much as one-size-bigger SUVs
  • 1.3-liter engine now standard on top Essence trim
  • New premium exterior colors
  • Part of the first Encore GX generation introduced for 2020
2022 Buick Encore GX pricing

*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Buick Encore GX.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$24,200
MPG & Fuel
29 City / 31 Hwy / 30 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 3 cylinder
Horsepower: 137 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 162 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 171.4 in. / Height: N/A / Width: 71.4 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 23.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18.5%

FAQ

Is the Buick Encore GX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Encore GX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Encore GX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Encore GX gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Encore GX has 23.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Encore GX. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Buick Encore GX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Buick Encore GX:

  • 1.3-liter engine now standard on top Essence trim
  • New premium exterior colors
  • Part of the first Encore GX generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Buick Encore GX reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Encore GX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Encore GX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Encore GX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Buick Encore GX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Buick Encore GX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Encore GX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Buick Encore GX?

The least-expensive 2022 Buick Encore GX is the 2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,200.

Other versions include:

  • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,600
  • Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,000
  • Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,800
  • Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,200
  • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,200
  • Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Encore GX?

If you're interested in the Buick Encore GX, the next question is, which Encore GX model is right for you? Encore GX variants include Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), and Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Encore GX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Buick Encore GX

2022 Buick Encore GX Overview

The 2022 Buick Encore GX is offered in the following submodels: Encore GX SUV. Available styles include Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), and Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2022 Buick Encore GX?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Buick Encore GX and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Encore GX.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Buick Encore GX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Encore GX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Buick Encore GX?

2022 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

2022 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV (1.3L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Which 2022 Buick Encore GXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Buick Encore GX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Buick Encore GX.

Can't find a new 2022 Buick Encore GXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,672.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Buick Encore GX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

