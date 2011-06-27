Used 2009 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews
Beware! Unreliable!
I purchased my used 2009 Enclave approx. 2 years ago. Carfax report looked good and a friend of mine had one and loved it. I have loved and sang praises of my new car! I traded my 2009 Yukon XL for this car to save on gas and loved the downsize and savings. Since I purchased my Yukon brand new and never had issues, I opted out of the extended warranty on this car thinking I wouldn't have issues either. Boy was I wrong! Within a month one of the coil packs went out but it was replaced at no charge under dealership 30 day warranty. Six months later I started having transmission problems and my transmission needed to be replaced. Within two weeks of it being replaced started having other trouble and had to replace the throttle body. Since then I have had to replace every coil pack, the timing chain and everytime I get it fixed months later there are more problems.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Engine failure with less than 50,000 miles
I became aware of a transmission issue with this make/model of vehicle after purchasing the vehicle from my Wife's grandmother (first owner). The transmission felt like it was slipping and the service engine light came on so I attempted to drive the vehicle into the dealership, but ended up requiring a tow when the vehicle broke down on the freeway. The dealership found a broken rocker arm, opened the engine and determined that the engine required complete replacement (vehicle under 50,000 miles). I was told by the dealership that they could not identify the cause of the issue. GM offered to cover less than half of the cost to replace the engine (My bill will be $5,500). Once the engine is replaced the dealership will have to inspect the transmission and possibly replace the wave plate. My plan is to repair the vehicle, sale it, and never again drive a GM vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Night mare
Bought it new 2009 1. All steering wheel hydraulic parts had to be replaced 2. Water pump went bad 3. Now transmission is gone.
- Performance
Have to do your homework before you buy one.
2009 AWD CXL Make sure this vehicle has had the timing chain RE-program recall done before you buy or your engine will jump or stop, make sure it has had the water pump replaced. Shock go bad about 80k miles, make sure it has had a transmission fluid flush by 65k miles or you will be replacing that (be nice to your transmission, it is not durable). Do regular oil changes (a must with this engine), Steering wheel has a squeek on most of them, will possibly require coils/plugs at 65k miles, but most GM's do. LCD controls are not easy to navigate, LCD is not very clear with back up camera. Headlights/fog lights rock! Bluetooth works very well, but not easy to connect the first time compared to Ford sync. Gas mileage under normal city driving, maybe 13-15 at best. Highway maybe18-22 at best. When taken care of properly, this is a great suv to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WORST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED
I bought my car in Feb. 2014 with 28k miles on it... A month later the steering wheel started making a whining noise. I took it to the dealership and they said "that is common with those SUV's" and this was when the recall on the power steering came out. So I said ok, what if I'm driving down the road and my power steering goes out? They said "then we will fix it." That's safe! Fix the problem AFTER something bad happens... And shortly after this I had to replace the water pump (@ $385- which was the 2nd time it had been replaced and my car still had less than 40k miles!) Then, on my way to work one day a few months later my car made a terrible noise so I pulled over... The timing chains broke (that's great for the transmission)... So I had those replaced under special policy. A few months after that... my car was running TERRIBLY. The transmission was slipping. I took it to another dealership and they fixed the 3-5-R plate under special policy but then I needed my A/C fixed as well as a coil and spark plug replaced. I ended up paying over $475 this time. A month or so later... 2 more coils and spark plugs needed replaced as well as the front engine mount. I was quoted over $1100 and my car has 62k miles on it currently!! I got the car back after the repairs and the 2nd time I drove it it is saying "LOW OIL PRESSURE. STOP ENGINE!" So I give up. I am trading it. I don't feel comfortable selling it to someone individually! I am SICK that I have to trade because I was planning on driving this for a very long time! I have 2 children and they LOVE the DVD player. I love the back up camera and we couldn't ask for anything prettier or better on the inside! When you have a car that you're going to lose over $10k on it really makes you disgusted with the company! I have contacted GM and they say "I will note your issues" .... It's like oh thanks. I'm glad you're taking the time to do that.. how about reimbursing me for all the money I've spent in repairs, tows, missed time from work because my car wouldn't start, etc. etc.??? I will NEVER buy another GM car! Worst company ever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Enclave
Related Used 2009 Buick Enclave SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner