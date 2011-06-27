Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,522
|$1,787
|Clean
|$914
|$1,342
|$1,576
|Average
|$663
|$982
|$1,154
|Rough
|$413
|$622
|$731
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,216
|$1,784
|$2,099
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,573
|$1,851
|Average
|$777
|$1,152
|$1,354
|Rough
|$484
|$730
|$858
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,644
|$1,938
|Clean
|$977
|$1,450
|$1,709
|Average
|$709
|$1,061
|$1,251
|Rough
|$442
|$672
|$793
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,545
|$1,826
|Clean
|$912
|$1,363
|$1,610
|Average
|$662
|$997
|$1,178
|Rough
|$413
|$632
|$747
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$1,649
|$1,944
|Clean
|$981
|$1,454
|$1,714
|Average
|$712
|$1,064
|$1,255
|Rough
|$444
|$674
|$795
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,841
|$2,161
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,623
|$1,905
|Average
|$805
|$1,188
|$1,394
|Rough
|$501
|$753
|$884
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,213
|$1,780
|$2,093
|Clean
|$1,067
|$1,569
|$1,845
|Average
|$775
|$1,149
|$1,351
|Rough
|$483
|$728
|$856