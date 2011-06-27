Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Laser 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,767
|$3,338
|$3,656
|Clean
|$2,443
|$2,956
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,192
|$2,405
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,428
|$1,571
1991 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,196
|$3,805
|$4,144
|Clean
|$2,822
|$3,369
|$3,671
|Average
|$2,075
|$2,498
|$2,726
|Rough
|$1,328
|$1,627
|$1,781
1991 Plymouth Laser RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,036
|$3,632
|$3,963
|Clean
|$2,681
|$3,216
|$3,511
|Average
|$1,971
|$2,384
|$2,607
|Rough
|$1,262
|$1,553
|$1,703