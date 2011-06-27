Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,250
|$2,732
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,983
|$2,413
|$2,653
|Average
|$1,449
|$1,777
|$1,953
|Rough
|$915
|$1,140
|$1,253
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$2,504
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,212
|$2,441
|Average
|$1,316
|$1,628
|$1,797
|Rough
|$831
|$1,045
|$1,153
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$2,592
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,850
|$2,290
|$2,536
|Average
|$1,352
|$1,686
|$1,867
|Rough
|$854
|$1,081
|$1,198