  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 1999 Nissan Frontier
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,609$2,627$3,175
Clean$1,441$2,353$2,844
Average$1,104$1,804$2,181
Rough$768$1,255$1,518
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,016$1,694$2,060
Clean$910$1,517$1,845
Average$697$1,163$1,415
Rough$485$809$985
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,153$4,375$5,570
Clean$1,928$3,918$4,989
Average$1,477$3,004$3,827
Rough$1,027$2,090$2,664
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,357$2,350$2,886
Clean$1,215$2,105$2,585
Average$931$1,614$1,982
Rough$647$1,123$1,380
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,073$5,223$6,917
Clean$1,856$4,677$6,195
Average$1,423$3,586$4,752
Rough$989$2,495$3,308
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,448$2,500$3,066
Clean$1,296$2,239$2,746
Average$993$1,717$2,106
Rough$691$1,194$1,466
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$869$1,496$1,833
Clean$778$1,340$1,642
Average$596$1,027$1,259
Rough$414$714$877
Sell my 1999 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,340 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,340 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,340 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Nissan Frontier ranges from $414 to $1,833, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.