Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,627
|$3,175
|Clean
|$1,441
|$2,353
|$2,844
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,804
|$2,181
|Rough
|$768
|$1,255
|$1,518
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$1,694
|$2,060
|Clean
|$910
|$1,517
|$1,845
|Average
|$697
|$1,163
|$1,415
|Rough
|$485
|$809
|$985
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,153
|$4,375
|$5,570
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,918
|$4,989
|Average
|$1,477
|$3,004
|$3,827
|Rough
|$1,027
|$2,090
|$2,664
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,350
|$2,886
|Clean
|$1,215
|$2,105
|$2,585
|Average
|$931
|$1,614
|$1,982
|Rough
|$647
|$1,123
|$1,380
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$5,223
|$6,917
|Clean
|$1,856
|$4,677
|$6,195
|Average
|$1,423
|$3,586
|$4,752
|Rough
|$989
|$2,495
|$3,308
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,448
|$2,500
|$3,066
|Clean
|$1,296
|$2,239
|$2,746
|Average
|$993
|$1,717
|$2,106
|Rough
|$691
|$1,194
|$1,466
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,496
|$1,833
|Clean
|$778
|$1,340
|$1,642
|Average
|$596
|$1,027
|$1,259
|Rough
|$414
|$714
|$877