Estimated values
1998 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,501
|$1,874
|Clean
|$688
|$1,346
|$1,686
|Average
|$529
|$1,036
|$1,309
|Rough
|$370
|$725
|$933
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$834
|$1,624
|$2,025
|Clean
|$748
|$1,456
|$1,822
|Average
|$575
|$1,121
|$1,415
|Rough
|$402
|$785
|$1,008
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,603
|$1,920
|Clean
|$872
|$1,437
|$1,727
|Average
|$671
|$1,106
|$1,341
|Rough
|$470
|$775
|$956
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,078
|$2,092
|$2,606
|Clean
|$966
|$1,876
|$2,344
|Average
|$743
|$1,443
|$1,821
|Rough
|$520
|$1,011
|$1,297
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,624
|$1,956
|Clean
|$862
|$1,456
|$1,760
|Average
|$663
|$1,121
|$1,367
|Rough
|$464
|$785
|$974