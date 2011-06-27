Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,806
|$7,663
|$8,788
|Clean
|$5,464
|$7,201
|$8,244
|Average
|$4,780
|$6,276
|$7,156
|Rough
|$4,097
|$5,351
|$6,067
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,409
|$5,519
|$6,193
|Clean
|$4,150
|$5,186
|$5,809
|Average
|$3,630
|$4,520
|$5,043
|Rough
|$3,111
|$3,854
|$4,276
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,055
|$4,654
|$5,024
|Clean
|$3,816
|$4,373
|$4,713
|Average
|$3,339
|$3,812
|$4,091
|Rough
|$2,861
|$3,250
|$3,468
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,441
|$7,182
|$8,236
|Clean
|$5,120
|$6,748
|$7,726
|Average
|$4,480
|$5,882
|$6,706
|Rough
|$3,839
|$5,015
|$5,686
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,828
|$4,778
|$5,356
|Clean
|$3,602
|$4,490
|$5,024
|Average
|$3,152
|$3,913
|$4,361
|Rough
|$2,701
|$3,336
|$3,698
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,198
|$5,743
|$6,677
|Clean
|$3,951
|$5,397
|$6,264
|Average
|$3,457
|$4,704
|$5,437
|Rough
|$2,962
|$4,010
|$4,610
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,122
|$5,133
|$5,748
|Clean
|$3,880
|$4,823
|$5,392
|Average
|$3,394
|$4,204
|$4,680
|Rough
|$2,909
|$3,584
|$3,968
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,466
|$5,250
|$5,730
|Clean
|$4,203
|$4,933
|$5,376
|Average
|$3,677
|$4,299
|$4,666
|Rough
|$3,151
|$3,666
|$3,956