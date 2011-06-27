  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,193$22,218$24,215
Clean$19,484$21,431$23,338
Average$18,064$19,858$21,583
Rough$16,644$18,285$19,828
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,649$24,088$26,488
Clean$20,888$23,235$25,528
Average$19,366$21,529$23,609
Rough$17,844$19,824$21,689
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,016$20,878$22,717
Clean$18,347$20,139$21,893
Average$17,011$18,660$20,247
Rough$15,674$17,182$18,601
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,110$20,188$22,232
Clean$17,473$19,473$21,426
Average$16,200$18,043$19,815
Rough$14,927$16,614$18,204
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,921$22,384$24,804
Clean$19,221$21,592$23,905
Average$17,820$20,007$22,108
Rough$16,419$18,422$20,311
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,098$20,027$21,928
Clean$17,462$19,318$21,134
Average$16,189$17,900$19,545
Rough$14,917$16,482$17,956
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,830$25,226$27,587
Clean$22,028$24,333$26,587
Average$20,422$22,547$24,588
Rough$18,817$20,760$22,589
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,894$19,816$22,673
Clean$16,300$19,114$21,852
Average$15,113$17,711$20,209
Rough$13,925$16,308$18,566
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,767$18,641$20,486
Clean$16,178$17,981$19,744
Average$14,999$16,661$18,259
Rough$13,820$15,341$16,775
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,574$25,984$28,360
Clean$22,745$25,064$27,332
Average$21,088$23,224$25,277
Rough$19,430$21,384$23,222
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,028$18,520$20,960
Clean$15,464$17,864$20,201
Average$14,337$16,553$18,682
Rough$13,210$15,241$17,163
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,437$17,593$19,708
Clean$14,894$16,970$18,994
Average$13,809$15,724$17,566
Rough$12,724$14,478$16,137
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,970 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,970 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,894 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,970 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Titan ranges from $12,724 to $19,708, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.