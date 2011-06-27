Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,193
|$22,218
|$24,215
|Clean
|$19,484
|$21,431
|$23,338
|Average
|$18,064
|$19,858
|$21,583
|Rough
|$16,644
|$18,285
|$19,828
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,649
|$24,088
|$26,488
|Clean
|$20,888
|$23,235
|$25,528
|Average
|$19,366
|$21,529
|$23,609
|Rough
|$17,844
|$19,824
|$21,689
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,016
|$20,878
|$22,717
|Clean
|$18,347
|$20,139
|$21,893
|Average
|$17,011
|$18,660
|$20,247
|Rough
|$15,674
|$17,182
|$18,601
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,110
|$20,188
|$22,232
|Clean
|$17,473
|$19,473
|$21,426
|Average
|$16,200
|$18,043
|$19,815
|Rough
|$14,927
|$16,614
|$18,204
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,921
|$22,384
|$24,804
|Clean
|$19,221
|$21,592
|$23,905
|Average
|$17,820
|$20,007
|$22,108
|Rough
|$16,419
|$18,422
|$20,311
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,098
|$20,027
|$21,928
|Clean
|$17,462
|$19,318
|$21,134
|Average
|$16,189
|$17,900
|$19,545
|Rough
|$14,917
|$16,482
|$17,956
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,830
|$25,226
|$27,587
|Clean
|$22,028
|$24,333
|$26,587
|Average
|$20,422
|$22,547
|$24,588
|Rough
|$18,817
|$20,760
|$22,589
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,894
|$19,816
|$22,673
|Clean
|$16,300
|$19,114
|$21,852
|Average
|$15,113
|$17,711
|$20,209
|Rough
|$13,925
|$16,308
|$18,566
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,767
|$18,641
|$20,486
|Clean
|$16,178
|$17,981
|$19,744
|Average
|$14,999
|$16,661
|$18,259
|Rough
|$13,820
|$15,341
|$16,775
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,574
|$25,984
|$28,360
|Clean
|$22,745
|$25,064
|$27,332
|Average
|$21,088
|$23,224
|$25,277
|Rough
|$19,430
|$21,384
|$23,222
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,028
|$18,520
|$20,960
|Clean
|$15,464
|$17,864
|$20,201
|Average
|$14,337
|$16,553
|$18,682
|Rough
|$13,210
|$15,241
|$17,163
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,437
|$17,593
|$19,708
|Clean
|$14,894
|$16,970
|$18,994
|Average
|$13,809
|$15,724
|$17,566
|Rough
|$12,724
|$14,478
|$16,137