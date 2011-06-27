Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Special Edition 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$1,826
|$2,122
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,610
|$1,871
|Average
|$824
|$1,179
|$1,369
|Rough
|$514
|$747
|$868
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$1,647
|$1,922
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,452
|$1,695
|Average
|$735
|$1,063
|$1,241
|Rough
|$458
|$674
|$786
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,770
|$2,051
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,561
|$1,808
|Average
|$807
|$1,142
|$1,324
|Rough
|$503
|$724
|$839
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,875
|$2,178
|Clean
|$1,169
|$1,653
|$1,920
|Average
|$849
|$1,210
|$1,406
|Rough
|$529
|$767
|$891