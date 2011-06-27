Estimated values
1990 Pontiac 6000 LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,425
|$1,858
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,638
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$760
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac 6000 SE 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$720
|$1,457
|$1,858
|Clean
|$633
|$1,285
|$1,638
|Average
|$460
|$940
|$1,199
|Rough
|$286
|$596
|$760
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac 6000 SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,432
|$1,858
|Clean
|$574
|$1,263
|$1,638
|Average
|$417
|$924
|$1,199
|Rough
|$260
|$586
|$760
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac 6000 SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,443
|$1,858
|Clean
|$599
|$1,273
|$1,638
|Average
|$435
|$931
|$1,199
|Rough
|$271
|$590
|$760
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac 6000 LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,425
|$1,858
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,638
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$760