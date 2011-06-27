Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,452
|$2,888
|$3,137
|Clean
|$2,164
|$2,554
|$2,774
|Average
|$1,587
|$1,886
|$2,048
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,218
|$1,322
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$2,633
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,328
|$2,540
|Average
|$1,432
|$1,719
|$1,875
|Rough
|$911
|$1,110
|$1,211
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,275
|$2,675
|$2,905
|Clean
|$2,007
|$2,366
|$2,569
|Average
|$1,472
|$1,747
|$1,896
|Rough
|$936
|$1,128
|$1,224