2020 BMW X7 SUV Consumer Reviews
BMW X7 2020 - Highly Unreliable , be careful
got brand new 2020 X 7 40 i in Nov 2019. since day 1 non - stop issues. list below Nov 20 th ( day of new car pickup) - broken plastic cover for rear passenger seat, fell off 2) Front passenger side power window module broke. Window wont close and had to drive in extreeme cold temp with window down 3) Remote car app stopped working, had to re- activate acct in car 4) Fuel tank access door wont close or radomly open during driving, Part replacement 5) Parking brake malfunction, Shifter broke and being replaced Kia/ Hyundai cars are more relaible than BMW. Really disappointed.
2020 BMW X7 xDrive 40i MSport Package
What else can I say, I absolutely love this vehicle. First BMW I have ever owned. Have owned various SUV's in the past - Armada, MDX, Pilot, Xterra, Tahoe. Nothing compares to the X7. This vehicle has all of the bells and whistles, is plush, and luxurious. Nothing that I have experienced before. The X7 has plenty of power (even in the 40i). Completely satisfied. Completely sold on BMW. I cannot see myself going in a different direction as far as car manufacturer in the future.
Run flats blow
If you get a flat tire the only option is to have the car towed to a dealership to have the tire changed. It can not be changed on the side of the road. You have to hope the dealership closest to you has the tire in stock. If not you have to wait 4 days like I did to have your tire changed.
