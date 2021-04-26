What is the BMW X7?

In 2019, BMW launched the X7 crossover to compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator — all heavy hitters among large three-row SUVs. But a 2020 redesign of the GLS and a brand-new Escalade in 2021 meant that the X7 struggled to keep up with its overhauled rivals. The solution? Give the 2022 BMW X7 a fighting chance with a refresh of its own.

We don't know much about the refreshed BMW X7. Spy photos reveal headlights that have moved lower down the front fascia, though the new model will retain the chrome blade that runs from the front wheel arch to the rear door. The rumor mill is flush with speculation about a curved infotainment screen and more potent engines, including the possible introduction of a plug-in hybrid variant. Keep your eyes on this space for more information since the 2022 BMW X7 is expected to bow later this year.