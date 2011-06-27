Skip to main content
2022 BMW ALPINA XB7 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 ALPINA XB7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$141,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/459.9 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower612 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,190 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional +$2,200
5-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$800
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Second Row Captain's Chairs +$850
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.9 in.
Front leg room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
Trailer Hitch +$550
21" ALPINA DYNAMIC Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
23" ALPINA CLASSIC Wheels w/Performance Non-Run-Flat Tires +$2,600
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof +$750
Badge Deletionyes
Dimensions
Curb weight5,860 lbs.
Gross weight7,319 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length203.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,190 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.7 in.
Turning circle42.8 ft.
Wheel base122.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • ALPINA Green Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Full Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R Y tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
