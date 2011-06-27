2022 BMW ALPINA XB7
MSRP range: $141,300
|Total MSRP
|$142,295
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$141,723
What Should I Pay
FAQ
Is the BMW ALPINA XB7 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 ALPINA XB7 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW ALPINA XB7. Learn more
Is the BMW ALPINA XB7 reliable?
To determine whether the BMW ALPINA XB7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ALPINA XB7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ALPINA XB7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW ALPINA XB7 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW ALPINA XB7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 ALPINA XB7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW ALPINA XB7?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW ALPINA XB7 is the 2022 BMW ALPINA XB7 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $141,300.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $141,300
What are the different models of BMW ALPINA XB7?
If you're interested in the BMW ALPINA XB7, the next question is, which ALPINA XB7 model is right for you? ALPINA XB7 variants include 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of ALPINA XB7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
