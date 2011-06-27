Estimated values
2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,662
|$42,007
|$44,471
|Clean
|$38,314
|$40,585
|$42,965
|Average
|$35,617
|$37,740
|$39,952
|Rough
|$32,920
|$34,896
|$36,939
2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,628
|$45,115
|$47,729
|Clean
|$41,178
|$43,587
|$46,112
|Average
|$38,280
|$40,533
|$42,878
|Rough
|$35,382
|$37,478
|$39,644
2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,244
|$41,880
|$44,648
|Clean
|$37,909
|$40,462
|$43,136
|Average
|$35,241
|$37,626
|$40,111
|Rough
|$32,573
|$34,791
|$37,086
2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,543
|$48,143
|$50,877
|Clean
|$43,995
|$46,513
|$49,153
|Average
|$40,898
|$43,253
|$45,706
|Rough
|$37,802
|$39,993
|$42,259