Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

My second 650i GC
stephen Johnson, 07/11/2018
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Two adults can comfortably be in this car. Back seat is fine for small children or small dogs. Has plenty of power with no lag in pulling strength, especially in sport mode. Great highway cruiser & fun in town. I get a lot of compliments on its looks. Disappointed they’re discontinuing it, but am looking forward to the new 850.
