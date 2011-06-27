  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 6 Series Gran Coupe
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$34,695 - $69,999
My second 650i GC

stephen Johnson, 07/11/2018
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Two adults can comfortably be in this car. Back seat is fine for small children or small dogs. Has plenty of power with no lag in pulling strength, especially in sport mode. Great highway cruiser & fun in town. I get a lot of compliments on its looks. Disappointed they’re discontinuing it, but am looking forward to the new 850.

