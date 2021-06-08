The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the latest "four-door coupe" from BMW. Take the standard 4 Series coupe — itself a two-door version of the 3 Series sedan — stretch it slightly, add a set of rear doors and replace the trunk lid with a hatch. That's really it. The 4 Series Gran Coupe gives you a sharp, coupe-like profile with the utility and space of a traditional sedan. It also retains the 4 Series' controversial new nose, a good or bad thing depending on your perspective.
2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe M440i xDrive
MSRP range: $58,200
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4 Series Gran Coupe has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe:
- Sleek new four-door design that's a more stylish alternative to the 3 Series sedan
- Strong turbocharged engines shared with the 4 Series coupe
- Lots of standard and available features, including a number of M Sport performance parts
- Kicks off the second 4 Series Gran Coupe generation
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe M440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,200.
Other versions include:
- M440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $58,200
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 4 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 4 Series Gran Coupe variants include M440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 4 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
