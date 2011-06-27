  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
  4. 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe
More about the 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/530.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower255 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque294 lb-ft @ 1,550 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity888 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Package 2 +$1,150
Premium Package +$2,400
Parking Assistance Package +$700
M Sport Package +$3,550
Dynamic Handling Package +$2,450
Convenience Package +$400
Shadowline Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Ambient Lighting +$250
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
SensaTec Dashboard +$350
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$350
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
Heated Front Seats +$500
Drive Recorder +$100
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight +$1,000
20" Multi-Spoke Midnight Grey Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,550
18" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Black Wheels w/All-Season Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Bi-Color Midnight Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
19" M Bi-Color Midnight Grey Aero Wheels w/Season Non Run-Flat Tires +$600
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,792 lbs.
Gross weight4,850 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
Length188.5 in.
Maximum payload888 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • San Remo Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Vernasca w/Contrasting Stitching, leather
  • Tacora Red SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Vernasca w/Blue Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Mocha Vernasca, leather
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/45R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models