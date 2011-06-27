Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews
MPG Increasing
Buyers should try driving a "diesel" engine BMW before committing to a gasser. I have been a life-long diesel driver and the VW/Audi TDIs and now this BMW diesel just do not disappoint. The handling, torque and mpg make these cars great for long-term ownership. This car is a little over the top with electronics, but I do appreciate all the safety technology. This is a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) car, which made it affordable. Try it; you'll like it! 08/10/2017 Update: Extremely pleased with the car. The exterior styling of the "station wagon" is so classic and, at times, a head-turner. Diesel fuel economy still continues to amaze. Interstate driving with cruise set at 77mph the mpg is 41-mpg. Driving at 60-mph the mpg touches 50! Overall: 37-mpg! The different driving modes allow you to tune the car's responsiveness, from Eco-pro, to Comfort, to Sport, and to Sport+ at the touch of a button. To date no issues have arisen. Quality car! Unfortunate that diesels are now almost unavailable. The search is worth the effort. 02/14/2018 Update: No issues. Beginning to drive it harder than maybe I should but it's so much fun! Definitely a keeper. 08/14/2018 Update: MPG continues to improve. The engine is still breaking in, typical of diesels. On a long haul on I-26 East (110-mi) set the cruise at 75mph and finished the run at 46.3mpg! The return trip with the cruise at 80mph I got 42.9mpg. Keeping this car for the long-term. 08/14/2019 Update: Found out that BMW stopped selling diesels in the US in 2018. So, I wanted the one of the last models and after a long search found a 2018 CPO 328d xDrive wagon and traded the 2016 in. Hated to let it go - someone will get a great car! Thanks for reading.
