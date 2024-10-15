The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gets a Major Glowup

Major sheetmetal glowup, more power underhood

The new car is just 0.7 inch longer overall than before but retains its ​​105.1-inch wheelbase (the Honda Civic's wheelbase is more than 2.5 inches longer). It's also 1 inch lower than before, giving it a slightly sleeker look. The last 2 Series Gran Coupe was not what you'd call a looker, and while the new one isn't exactly pretty, it's a big improvement in our eyes. The lines are more cohesive, the grille hasn't swelled to an ungainly proportion, and even the funky rear taillights work better here than on the current X2.

Every 2 Series Gran Coupe will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, just in varying states of tune. The 228 xDrive (remember, BMW has dropped the "i" from its model names on its gas-powered cars) makes 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — big improvements from the previous car's 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft — and sends that power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. A front-wheel-drive-only model will also be coming later on next year. There's also an amped-up M235 xDrive (which will be AWD only) that kicks out 312 horsepower and the same amount of torque.

But BMW didn't just give the new 2 Series GC more power; it also put a lot of effort into making it better to drive. The previous generation was a bit of a dud — imprecise steering and poor body control meant it didn't live up to the standards set by the BMW badge. To help remedy that, BMW has made the chassis stiffer and changed the dampers to give a greater breadth between comfort and sportiness — all models get adaptive dampers that can be changed based on the driver's preference as standard.

BMW also says it's gone to the effort of sharpening up the front end by making the components more rigid to give better response on turn-in while making the back half of the car stiffer so the rear more faithfully follows the front end.