  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Mulsanne
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne
  5. Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Mulsanne
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Mulsannes for sale
List Price Estimate
$162,511 - $177,489
Used Mulsanne for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It is truly impressive...but

Joe Vansiniglia, 06/03/2019
Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 7 people found this review helpful

It's a very pricey automobile of dubious value compared to my vintage 1962 VW 1200 Saloon. Both get me exactly where I choose to go. The difference is the VW is so much FUN to drive!! [non-permissible content removed]

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Mulsannes for sale

Related Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles