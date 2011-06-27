Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed Consumer Reviews

Joe Vansiniglia , 06/03/2019 Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

It's a very pricey automobile of dubious value compared to my vintage 1962 VW 1200 Saloon. Both get me exactly where I choose to go. The difference is the VW is so much FUN to drive!! [non-permissible content removed]