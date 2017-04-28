2018 Audi TT RS Review
Pros & Cons
- An abundance of power from a turbo five-cylinder
- Inspiring handling from an adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive
- Lots of high-tech features that are easy to use
- An interior that is elegant, refined and modern
- Tiny rear seats are better suited for cargo overflow than passengers
- Interior storage is limited to a few small pockets and bins
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
2018 Audi TT RS models
The 2018 Audi TT RS is a four-seat high-performance variant of the standard TT coupe. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder, good for 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It drives all four wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Standard features include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, heated and power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, a rear spoiler, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry and ignition.
On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front sport seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite/HD radio and a USB input.
Major options include the Technology package (a Wi-Fi hotspot, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, blind-spot monitoring and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system) and the Dynamic Plus package (front carbon-ceramic brakes, traditional fixed-rate sport suspension dampers, a top-speed increase to 174 mph, a carbon-fiber engine cover, a real-time tire pressure monitor and upgraded taillights). You can also get the Black Optic package (adds 20-inch wheels and gloss black accents) and the Design Selection Interior package (adds red air vents and seat belts, more leather trim and floor mats). Other add-ons include a sport exhaust, a different rear spoiler, red brake calipers and carbon-fiber interior trim.
Driving8.5
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the TT RS models:
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Lets you know how close you are to objects in front and behind the vehicle when parking.
- Rearview Camera
- Gives you a live visual on what's behind the vehicle when backing into a space.
