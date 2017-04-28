Had a 2005 TT roadster. Loved it, one of the best cars I have owned I put 156,000 miles on it. This car is better in every regard except it isn’t a roadster and a manual transmission isn’t available. The electric steering isn’t as good as the hydraulic assisted old style but we are stuck with that now and this one isn’t all that bad. The car handles really good for a front biased all wheel drive car. My car has all the options except performance plus which I wouldn’t want. I paid for a lot of horse power I rarely use. The TTS would have been a good choice too. A previous reviewer wrote you should get a Porsche as the Audi costs as much. An equivalent Porsche with about the same options would cost 15K - 20K more. I have driven one and really liked it even with the four cylinder engine but I like the Audi too and I feel it is better for every day driving. At least with the Porsche one can order a convertible and a manual transmission. I like the all wheel drive and the almost unique five cylinder engine. They could both be quieter on the highway for touring. But the Porsche is a bit louder. I think the tire noise is at fault. I couldn’t find any 20 inch all season tires for winter so I bought a nineteen inch tire and wheel package because the summer tires which come with the car aren’t suppose to be used below 45 deg. F. I have about 18,000 miles on the car now and haven’t had any problems.

Read more