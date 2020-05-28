2020 Audi TT RS
What’s new
- No major changes for 2020
- Part of the third TT generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Snarling, powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine
- Inspiring handling from the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive
- Lots of easy-to-use high-tech features
- Thoroughly modern and refined interior
- Rear seats better suited for cargo than passengers
- Lackluster interior storage
2020 Audi TT RS Review
The Audi TT RS is the ultimate version of the TT sports car. Armed with an exclusive 394-horsepower five-cylinder engine and standard all-wheel drive, it can rip from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The TT RS also boasts a sharp-looking interior fitted with comfortable seats and much of Audi's latest technology.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
As well, the car is very composed under braking. Our as-tested 60-0 mph stop of 105 feet is perhaps a little longer than the results from some similar sports cars, but it's respectable. Around town, the TT RS is maneuverable and easy to drive.
How comfortable is it?6.5
Otherwise, though, comfort is not a strong suit. The TT RS has a stiff ride. The car jostles quite a bit over cracks and bumps in the road. We tested the Dynamic Plus version that does not have an adaptive suspension; having the adaptive suspension could help improve the car's ride quality. Worst of all, the TT RS is loud inside the cabin — even more than we expect from a sport coupe.
How’s the interior?8.0
Getting inside is surprisingly easy. The TT RS has a low roofline, but the sill you need to step over is fairly narrow. Once inside, the controls and steering wheel buttons are well placed. There is a learning curve to the virtual instrument panel since there is no central infotainment screen.
How’s the tech?7.5
As far as safety technology, there isn't much to speak of in the TT RS. It comes with a blind-spot monitor and front and rear parking sensors but no advanced driver aids.
How’s the storage?6.0
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard9.0
The TT RS provides a full sports-car experience, even down to the uncomfortable ride. So if that sounds unpleasant to you, perhaps the softer TT or TTS is a better option. For others, the trade-offs are part of the charm. And the TT RS has more than enough charisma in the right conditions to make the juice worth the squeeze.
Which TT RS does Edmunds recommend?
Audi TT RS models
The 2020 TT RS comes with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (394 horsepower, 354 lb-ft of torque) matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard. Standard features include:
- Adaptive suspension
- 19-inch wheels
- Leather and simulated suede-trimmed steering wheel
- Heated and power-adjustable leather front seats
- Digital gauge cluster display (Virtual Cockpit)
- Automatic climate control
- Front and rear parking sensors
Major options include:
- Technology package (navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system)
- Dynamic package (20-inch wheels with wider tires, sport exhaust)
- Audi Side Assist (blind-spot monitoring)
- OLED taillights
- Electronic rear spoiler
- Fixed sport suspension
Sponsored cars related to the TT RS
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi TT RS.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$67,600
|MPG
|19 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TT RS safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spot and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Lets you know how close you are to objects in front of and behind the vehicle when you're parking.
- Rearview Camera
- Gives you a live visual on what's behind the vehicle when backing into a space.
Audi TT RS vs. the competition
Audi TT RS vs. Audi RS 3
If the dinky back seats in the TT RS are a stretch too far, consider the RS 3. This is a compact sedan outfitted with many of the high-performance parts in the TT RS, including the snarling five-cylinder engine, seven-speed transmission and adaptive suspension. Its back seat is still tight, but the RS 3 has more space for passengers and a conventional center infotainment screen you won't find in the TT RS.
Audi TT RS vs. BMW M2
The M2 Competition has a lot going for it. With 405 hp, its turbocharged six-cylinder is more powerful than competitors. Handling and braking are also stellar and the starting price is under $60,000. The biggest drawback is a stiff suspension, but as a potential future classic, we don't expect buyers to mind too much.
Audi TT RS vs. Porsche Cayman
The hunt for inspiring performance will inevitably lead to the Porsche 718 Cayman, a sport coupe that makes few compromises in the name of driving excitement. The Cayman feels expertly put together, and unlike some competitors it comes in a variety of styles and trims. Balancing performance and price is no easy feat, but Porsche struck the right chord here.
FAQ
Is the Audi TT RS a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi TT RS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi TT RS:
- No major changes for 2020
- Part of the third TT generation introduced for 2016
Is the Audi TT RS reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi TT RS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi TT RS?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi TT RS is the 2020 Audi TT RS quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,600.
Other versions include:
- quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $67,600
What are the different models of Audi TT RS?
More about the 2020 Audi TT RS
2020 Audi TT RS Overview
The 2020 Audi TT RS is offered in the following submodels: TT RS Coupe. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi TT RS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi TT RS and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 TT RS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi TT RS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 TT RS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi TT RS?
Which 2020 Audi TT RSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi TT RS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi TT RS.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi TT RSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi TT RS for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,602.
Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,258.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi TT RS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2020 Audi TT RS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Audi Q7
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 Audi S4
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- Audi A6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe