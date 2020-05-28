  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10

2020 Audi TT RS

#7 Luxury sport coupe

What’s new

  • No major changes for 2020
  • Part of the third TT generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Snarling, powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine
  • Inspiring handling from the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive
  • Lots of easy-to-use high-tech features
  • Thoroughly modern and refined interior
  • Rear seats better suited for cargo than passengers
  • Lackluster interior storage
MSRP Starting at
$67,600
Compare dealer price quotes
2020 Audi TT RS pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Audi TT RS Review

The Audi TT RS is the ultimate version of the TT sports car. Armed with an exclusive 394-horsepower five-cylinder engine and standard all-wheel drive, it can rip from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The TT RS also boasts a sharp-looking interior fitted with comfortable seats and much of Audi's latest technology.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
Audi applies its high-performance RS formula to the TT, and the result is impressive. This sport coupe hits all the right numbers. True, the back seat is tiny and there's no central infotainment screen. But if you want the ultimate TT, give the TT RS a look.

How does it drive?

8.5
The TT RS has thrilling performance, but best of all it's very predictable at speed. Acceleration is quick with strong and linear power delivery. Gear changes are fast and smooth. It handles sharp turns with precision and is easy to control. For a car that hits 60 mph in only 3.6 seconds, the TT RS inspires a lot of confidence in the driver.

As well, the car is very composed under braking. Our as-tested 60-0 mph stop of 105 feet is perhaps a little longer than the results from some similar sports cars, but it's respectable. Around town, the TT RS is maneuverable and easy to drive.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The TT RS has impressive seats that provide a good balance of support and long-distance comfort. They offer extendable thigh supports for the comfort of taller passengers.

Otherwise, though, comfort is not a strong suit. The TT RS has a stiff ride. The car jostles quite a bit over cracks and bumps in the road. We tested the Dynamic Plus version that does not have an adaptive suspension; having the adaptive suspension could help improve the car's ride quality. Worst of all, the TT RS is loud inside the cabin — even more than we expect from a sport coupe.

How’s the interior?

8.0
Don't plan on fitting four people inside with any regularity — the rear two seats are tiny. Up front, though, the TT RS cabin is plenty roomy even for taller passengers. It's easy to find a comfortable driving position thanks to good steering wheel adjustability, and outward visibility is a strong suit due to the positioning of the pillars and great rearward views.

Getting inside is surprisingly easy. The TT RS has a low roofline, but the sill you need to step over is fairly narrow. Once inside, the controls and steering wheel buttons are well placed. There is a learning curve to the virtual instrument panel since there is no central infotainment screen.

How’s the tech?

7.5
We're fans of the Audi MMI infotainment system, and it works well on the TT RS. Its clear graphics are especially nice and there are several ways to operate it, including accurate voice activation. If you prefer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, they come with a Technology package that also includes standard navigation.

As far as safety technology, there isn't much to speak of in the TT RS. It comes with a blind-spot monitor and front and rear parking sensors but no advanced driver aids.

How’s the storage?

6.0
Keep your carry-ons to a minimum. There are few places to store items in the cabin, including one cupholder that isn't large enough for a smartphone. The center bin is small and holds one USB port inside. The cargo area isn't very big but at least the rear seats fold flat with the load floor.

How economical is it?

7.5
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg combined, which is above average for a sport coupe of this caliber. We achieved 25.8 mpg on our mixed-driving evaluation loop.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Build quality and material selection are strengths of Audi, and they pay dividends in the TT RS. The excellent construction creates a sense of occasion inside that should make passengers feel special. The price tag reflects that. Our test vehicle came to $80,000. Leaving some boxes unchecked will leave a well-equipped TT RS at about $70,000, but it's still steep. Audi's warranty coverage is typical for a luxury automaker.

Wildcard

9.0
It's easy to have a blast in the TT RS. Even around town, the coupe sounds fantastic. And when you do step on it, the TT RS delivers in full measure. From a driving standpoint, it's a well-rounded package that does a reasonable impression of a baby R8.

The TT RS provides a full sports-car experience, even down to the uncomfortable ride. So if that sounds unpleasant to you, perhaps the softer TT or TTS is a better option. For others, the trade-offs are part of the charm. And the TT RS has more than enough charisma in the right conditions to make the juice worth the squeeze.

Which TT RS does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one available trim for the TT RS, so you don't need to do a lot of shopping around. The optional Technology package for navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and the Dynamic package with its 20-inch wheels and black-tipped sport exhaust, are worth getting.

Audi TT RS models

The 2020 TT RS comes with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (394 horsepower, 354 lb-ft of torque) matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard. Standard features include:

  • Adaptive suspension
  • 19-inch wheels
  • Leather and simulated suede-trimmed steering wheel
  • Heated and power-adjustable leather front seats
  • Digital gauge cluster display (Virtual Cockpit)
  • Automatic climate control
  • Front and rear parking sensors

Major options include:

  • Technology package (navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system)
  • Dynamic package (20-inch wheels with wider tires, sport exhaust)
  • Audi Side Assist (blind-spot monitoring)
  • OLED taillights
  • Electronic rear spoiler
  • Fixed sport suspension

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi TT RS.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
    2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$67,600
    MPG 19 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower394 hp @ 5850 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Audi TT RS features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite TT RS safety features:

    Audi Side Assist
    Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spot and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
    Audi Parking System Plus
    Lets you know how close you are to objects in front of and behind the vehicle when you're parking.
    Rearview Camera
    Gives you a live visual on what's behind the vehicle when backing into a space.

    Audi TT RS vs. the competition

    Audi TT RS vs. Audi RS 3

    If the dinky back seats in the TT RS are a stretch too far, consider the RS 3. This is a compact sedan outfitted with many of the high-performance parts in the TT RS, including the snarling five-cylinder engine, seven-speed transmission and adaptive suspension. Its back seat is still tight, but the RS 3 has more space for passengers and a conventional center infotainment screen you won't find in the TT RS.

    Compare Audi TT RS & Audi RS 3 features

    Audi TT RS vs. BMW M2

    The M2 Competition has a lot going for it. With 405 hp, its turbocharged six-cylinder is more powerful than competitors. Handling and braking are also stellar and the starting price is under $60,000. The biggest drawback is a stiff suspension, but as a potential future classic, we don't expect buyers to mind too much.

    Compare Audi TT RS & BMW M2 features

    Audi TT RS vs. Porsche Cayman

    The hunt for inspiring performance will inevitably lead to the Porsche 718 Cayman, a sport coupe that makes few compromises in the name of driving excitement. The Cayman feels expertly put together, and unlike some competitors it comes in a variety of styles and trims. Balancing performance and price is no easy feat, but Porsche struck the right chord here.

    Compare Audi TT RS & Porsche Cayman features

