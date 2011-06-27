2021 Audi TT RS
MSRP range: $72,500
|MSRP
|$73,545
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$71,845
2021 Audi TT RS Review
- Snarling, powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine
- Inspiring handling from the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive
- Lots of easy-to-use high-tech features
- Thoroughly modern and refined interior
- Rear seats better suited for cargo than passengers
- Lackluster interior storage
- Premium Bang & Olufsen stereo is now standard
- More interior leather including Nappa leather seats
- Blind-spot monitoring is now standard
- Part of the third TT generation introduced for 2016
2021 Audi TT RS video
2018 Audi TT RS Test Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Audi TT RS, but since the 2021 Audi TT RS is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds gets a First Drive of the new 2018 Audi TT RS. Take a spin in the all-new 2018 Audi TT RS with Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago. With 400 horsepower and all-wheel drive, we expect this compact sport coupe to be quick. How quick? That's exactly what we find out in our acceleration test. After that, we head to the handling course to get a feel for how the TT RS attacks corners. Lastly, we take a closer look at the TT RS' interior.
FAQ
Is the Audi TT RS a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 TT RS both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi TT RS fuel economy, so it's important to know that the TT RS gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TT RS has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi TT RS. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Audi TT RS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi TT RS:
Is the Audi TT RS reliable?
To determine whether the Audi TT RS is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TT RS. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TT RS's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Audi TT RS a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi TT RS is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 TT RS is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi TT RS?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi TT RS is the 2021 Audi TT RS 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $72,500.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $72,500
What are the different models of Audi TT RS?
If you're interested in the Audi TT RS, the next question is, which TT RS model is right for you? TT RS variants include 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of TT RS models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
