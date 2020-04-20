2019 Audi TT RS
Which TT RS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Snarling, powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine
- Inspiring handling from the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive
- Lots of easy-to-use high-tech features
- Thoroughly modern and refined interior
- Rear seats better suited for cargo than passengers
- Lackluster interior storage
- Mildly redesigned front and rear bodywork
- Wireless phone charging, Audi's Phone Box, now available
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating7.5 / 10
The 2019 Audi TT RS is the most hardcore version of Audi's everyday sport's car, the TT. The TT RS is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder that makes 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque; that's a thumping 166 hp more than what the regular Audi TT's four-cylinder engine puts out. The RS' engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive. That combo of drivetrain components, along with the TT RS' scant dimensions, means acceleration is incredibly quick. During Edmunds testing, it blasted from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.
Mildy refreshed for 2019, the TT RS gets some tweaks to the front and rear fascia, as well as additional tech on the inside, including wireless smartphone charging. Otherwise, Audi has left this excellent sports car alone — and we're thankful for that. The 2019 Audi TT RS continues to be one of the most thrilling cars in its class, capable of taking on all kinds of daunting rivals from BMW, Mercedes and Porsche.
Audi TT RS models
The 2019 Audi TT RS is a four-seat high-performance variant of the standard TT coupe. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder (394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque). It drives all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Standard features include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated and power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry and ignition.
On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front sport seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system, and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite/HD radio and a USB input.
Major options include the Technology package (a Wi-Fi hotspot, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless smartphone charging and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system) and the Dynamic package (20-inch forged wheels, sport exhaust, red brake calipers). Stand-alone options include a fixed sport suspension, OLED taillights and an electronically controlled rear spoiler.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.5
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi TT RS.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
great car, they don't make them anymore and mine is one of the last
Super hard to find and rare. You can get them in almost any color from Audi via exclusive colors. 5 cylinder all wheel drive is great for daily driving in all weather and small foot print makes urban parking a breeze. I’m 6ft and have plenty of legroom. Previous post is incorrect, they are still being made and you can get one for the next couple of years. This is, however, the last generation for the TT.
Features & Specs
|quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$66,900
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TT RS safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spot and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Lets you know how close you are to objects in front of and behind the vehicle when parking.
- Rearview Camera
- Gives you a live visual on what's behind the vehicle when backing into a space.
Audi TT-RS vs. the competition
Audi TT-RS vs. Audi TTS
If the standard Audi TT just isn't exciting enough for you and the TT RS is too rich for your blood, an excellent middle ground is the TTS. The 288-hp TTS is significantly less expensive than the TT RS, yet it comes with the same excellent cabin and many of the same impressive driving characteristics.
Audi TT-RS vs. BMW M2
The BMW M2 may be a better choice for the practically minded two-door luxury sports-car buyer. The back seat is significantly larger in the BMW than in the Audi (the M2 has about 4 inches of additional legroom in the rear) and the M2 starts at a lower price than the TT RS.
Audi TT-RS vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
One of the TT RS' strongest competitors is the Porsche 718 Cayman S. With 350 horsepower, excellent handling dynamics and top-notch Porsche build quality, the Cayman S has quite a bit to offer. The Porsche only offers two seats, but the Audi's back seats are so small, we wouldn't plan on using them on a regular basis anyway.
FAQ
Is the Audi TT RS a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi TT RS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi TT RS:
Is the Audi TT RS reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi TT RS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi TT RS?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi TT RS is the 2019 Audi TT RS quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,900.
Other versions include:
- quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $66,900
What are the different models of Audi TT RS?
More about the 2019 Audi TT RS
2019 Audi TT RS Overview
The 2019 Audi TT RS is offered in the following submodels: TT RS Coupe. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi TT RS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi TT RS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 TT RS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 TT RS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi TT RS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 TT RS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi TT RS?
Which 2019 Audi TT RSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi TT RS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi TT RS.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi TT RSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi TT RS for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,341.
Find a new Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,374.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi TT RS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
